Why is Boris Johnson so bulletproof? Because he is a “ legend ”





In my year at school there was a boy, let’s call him Josh who was an idiot. Most of the boys were idiots, and Josh wasn’t even the dumbest of them. He was a middle-ranking idiot. His most notable accomplishments were having messy hair and being noisy. But the other boys saw something in Josh. His balance of mediocrity and extraversion exalted him in their eyes to the status of legend. Everything he did, whether it was comically tying his tie or throwing up over too much WKD at parties, was legendary. It was in the early 2000s, and it’s the first time I remember the word legend was used to refer to the kind of guy (it was mostly guys) who sucked ink from a gel pen. scented to have influence. In a 2005 entry on Urban dictionary, the legend is defined as any funny, reckless, original and sensitive person in the right measures. A guide to today’s talking points, straight to your inbox < style="display:block;padding-top:66.7105%"/> Legend. (Photo: Barcroft Media / Barcroft Media via Getty Images) Definitions vary, as sometimes the word would be used sincerely. But recklessness certainly emerges as a key quality. The legend has become a staple of boy culture, at a time when TV shows like MTV Donkey laid bare the young man; stapling things to his own head, willingly carrying a jackhammer over the balls. Legendary stuff. When I was in college, I remember a house party where the guest of honor was a life-size cardboard cutout of the Mayor of London, Boris Johnson. BoJo’s pretending that the boys were dry arguing and the girls arguing was not a political statement, it was a joke. Like Josh from my school, Boriss defining legendary qualities was being loud and having messy hair. < class=""> Read more Congratulations on your marriage, Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds but I have some tips A lot of British humor is about being shit, but owning it. Like when someone drops their drink in the pub and everyone is clapping. Or when someone’s cake drips on the Great British Bake Off, but they say oh my god in a tone funny enough that we wanted them to win the whole show. Since becoming Prime Minister in 2019, politicians have wondered why, after every act of incompetence, dishonesty and corruption, Boris Johnson only seems to be getting more popular. Theories about the rise of populism and British imperial nostalgia are all good, but seem to ignore the possibility that for a significant portion of the British public Boris is simply a legend. Missed five Cobra meetings at the start of a pandemic because you’re busy writing a book about Shakespeare to pay for the divorce? Legendary. Johnson suggesting, according to Dominic Cummings’ recent accusations, to get Covid injected on live TV? Quite legendary. Bad decisions contributing to 125,000 deaths? Oops! What a relatively imperfect human. Prior to Cummings’ testimony, the Prime Minister’s disastrous mismanagement of the pandemic had already been a hot topic for over a year. And yet, the Conservatives were polling higher and higher. It’s only now that Johnsons’ approval rating has taken a hit (down twelve points, according to an Opinium survey). So maybe there is a point where legendary character becomes blatant incompetence. Or maybe a legend was simply confused by an even greater legend; the guy who drove 264 miles across the country, while sick, during the lockdown. The King of Barnard Castle. Legend.

