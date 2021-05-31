The wrong time to raise taxes – Opinion





The government and the House of Representatives (DPR) are not expected to force the revision of the general tax law this year. With the current economic uncertainty, the government must be realistic that now is not the right time to try to increase tax revenues. If this is forced, rather than recovering, our economy could collapse. The draft of the fifth revision of Law No. 6/1983 on the general provisions of tax procedures was sent to the DPR last week. Included in the national legislation program 2020, it remains only to discuss the bill between the government and the RMR. In the bill, the government wants to apply a multi-tariff value added tax and increase personal income tax. All this to increase income. In addition, although it is not explicitly stated in the bill, the government has also promised a “tax amnesty” for those who did not participate in the same program five years ago. This plan was put forward by the Minister of the Economy, Airlangga Hartarto, who seems to convey the aspirations of businessmen who insisted on expressing it from the start. According to some reports, the Ministry of Finance is not very comfortable with this plan. The government’s lack of unanimity on this program as well as on the procedures for the second tax amnesty gives more reason to delay deliberations. The bill to improve Indonesia’s tax rate must not turn into a vehicle for the interests of a small number of tycoons. W251bGwsIjIwMjEtMDUtMzEgMTM6NDc6NTEiXQ We have to admit that our tax rate is now low. In 2020, it represented only 8.3% of GDP. This is clearly of concern as countries with strong economies in general have high tax rates. However, we must realize that the lower tax rate last year was primarily triggered by the deterioration in our economic performance. Economic growth has been negative for the past three quarters, although the trend is now positive. The decline in tax revenues has resulted in a dramatic reduction in government revenues. It is predicted that this year will not see a full recovery. In view of this drop in income, the government should save money by allocating funding only to priority sectors. For example, the Defense Ministry’s plan to procure primary weapon systems should be postponed. The same goes for the project to build a new capital in East Kalimantan. President Joko Widodo must be at the forefront of efforts to tighten fiscal discipline. He should not be swayed by the idea of ​​increasing growth through large-scale spending. If public funds are used to buy imported goods – such as weapons, submarines and fighter jets – these large expenditures will not affect economic growth. Going forward, tax reforms should always be a priority. But first, the government must put in place a tax system that businessmen and citizens trust. The recent cases of embezzlement of tax funds uncovered by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) need not be repeated. Tax officials like Angin Prayitno Aji, who is now a KPK suspect, must be dismissed immediately. In order to stimulate economic growth, President Jokowi has another option. The government could adopt more business-friendly policies by simplifying the licensing process and eliminating corruption and other corrupt practices. Rather than insisting on collecting taxes, the government should ensure that money continues to flow through the economy. In this way, we hope that businessmen can breathe easier and act faster to bring about economic recovery.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos