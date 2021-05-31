India’s economy likely accelerated in January-March, before the COVID-19 wave





NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s economic growth likely picked up in the January-March quarter from the previous three months, but economists became more pessimistic about this quarter after a second wave of COVID -19 hit the country last month. Median forecast from a Reuters survey of 29 economists showed that the gross domestic product of Asia’s third-largest economy rose 1.0% in the March quarter from a year earlier, against 0.4% in the previous quarter when India had started to emerge from a strong pandemic. caused a recession in the first six months. But the second wave of infections and deaths in the world’s second-hardest-hit country has prompted forecasters to reduce their projections for the coming months. The median forecast for April-June growth is 21.6%, down from an estimate a month earlier of 23% after the resurgence prompted most industrialized states to impose lockdowns, throwing in million unemployed people. For the fiscal year through March 2022, economists have reduced their median forecast from 10.4% to 9.8%. The statistics ministry is due to announce the data at 12:00 GMT. India recorded 27.9 million COVID-19 infections, behind only the United States, and 325,972 deaths on Sunday, although the rise has started to slow. Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ administration says the economic impact will not be as severe as last year, as lockdowns are looser this time around and manufacturing and export growth is higher. But Arun Singh, chief global economist at Dun & Bradstreet, said downside risks to growth intensified as the second wave made it difficult to return to pre-pandemic growth rates. Due to the intensification of the pandemic and its spread to rural areas, which were largely untouched in 2020, we expect growth prospects to have deteriorated for 2021/22. The central bank, which has kept monetary policy loose while increasing the liquidity of the economy, said on Thursday that the outlook for growth will depend on how quickly India can stop infections. Modi has been criticized for the slowness of his four-month vaccination campaign, which vaccinated less than 4% of Indians with 1.38 billion people. Analysts warn that the slow rollout could pose medium-term risks to growth, especially if the country were to experience a third wave of COVID-19. The economy, which was facing a downturn even before the pandemic, is now facing a collapse in consumer demand – constituting more than 55% of the economy – as household incomes and jobs have declined. Unemployment hit a nearly one-year high of 14.73% in the week ending May 23, according to the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy, a private Mumbai-based think tank. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who said on Friday that no decision has been taken on another stimulus package, has limited space due to lower tax collections and rising debt public. Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Edited by William Mallard

