Shehbaz Sharif orders party to expose ‘disastrous and disastrous economic performance of Pak government’





ANI | Updated: May 31, 2021 11:42 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 31 (ANI): As the Pakistani government and the opposition continued to exchange criticism about the country’s current economic situation, opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif ordered members of his party to “denounce the performance dismal and disastrous economic policies of the government “. from the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz Economic Advisory Council (PML-N), he asked them to review strategies to prevent the adoption of an “anti-people budget” by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI) in power, Dawn reported. called on members to highlight the severe crisis facing the Pakistani people due to soaring inflation, record unemployment and the economic destruction of the country due to the disastrous policies of the PTI. The government may change the statistics by lying, but that will not change the realities on the ground of the economy clearly visible to all, he said. Chehbaz also claimed that the PML-N would not allow requests from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). to impose on the people in the name of the budget and that everything should be done to block the passage of the budget Dawn reported that Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, through a series of tweets, has defended Imran Khan’s government policies and targeted the opposition on economic ruin and widespread protests.

In response to the minister’s tweets, the PML-N secretary, who briefed Prime Minister Khan in a statement, challenged Prime Minister Khan to release a comparison of economic indicators for the year 2018 and the present. She further stated that “the incompetent and lying PTI government” had destroyed the “These lies will not solve the economic crisis created by this government,” she noted, adding that the PTI regime was unable to. equal economic progress under PML. “This PTI government has not even reached its target for the year in the course of collecting Rs 4.5 trillion in taxes. Who are they trying to fool by setting a target of 5.8 trillion?” she further asked. The ruled government that came to power through lies and forgery survives only through lies and forgery, Dawn reported. 2.1% schedule for 2020-2021. The IMF and the World Bank, meanwhile, had predicted GDP growth of around 1.5% for the current fiscal year. Pakistan’s economy is in dire straits and the current COVID-pandemic 19 further affected economic growth. The World Bank recently set tough conditions for loans of $ 1.5 billion, such as an increase in electricity tariffs, the introduction of new energy and fiscal policies, placing the government led by Imran Khan in a difficult position. difficult situation which is already seeking to review the agreement with the IMF. (ANI)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos