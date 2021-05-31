Public Benefits of Political Rivalry – Opinion

The rivalry between two politicians of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) in the run-up to the presidential election of 2024 is an advantage of democracy. The appearance of Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo and Speaker of the House of Representatives (DPR) Puan Maharani as presidential candidates should not be seen simply as an internal party conflict. In a democracy, it is transparency: when a person expresses his desire to become a presidential candidate and the public can clearly see the backgrounds of all the candidates.

Ganjar and Puan both have potential and strong political capital as potential presidential candidates. Ganjar has better eligibility. A number of polls place it in the top three, with support ranging between 10.6% and 29%. Meanwhile, Puan, although much lower in the polls, occupies a central position in the PDI-P. In addition to being president of the central leadership, she is the daughter of PDI-P president Megawati Sukarnoputri.

The PDI-P should be grateful for this dynamic. The party leadership should not be upset by Ganjar’s appearance. There is no need to kill Ganjar’s candidacy by saying that the nomination of the presidential candidate is Megawati’s responsibility. The PDI-P should not forget that it once opposed the nomination of Joko Widodo as the candidate for governor of Jakarta in the 2012 regional elections, although he later changed his mind when Jokowi’s eligibility has improved. The same happened when Jokowi ran for president in 2014, and also when Basuki Tjahaja Purnama announced his candidacy for governor of Jakarta in 2016.

It is important that there is an open discussion about the presidential candidates so that the public gets used to the fact that the national leadership needs to be changed at least every 10 years. This is a legacy that remains from the student movement reforms of 1998. But if the presidential term limits were removed, we would return completely to the New Order era. Meanwhile, discussions on an amendment to the 1945 Constitution so that presidents can sit for three terms are still ongoing in the People’s Consultative Assembly.

A lively competition for presidential candidates for 2024 should be seen as a good thing as it is hoped that the public will be more relaxed to discuss the pros and cons of these candidates. The more candidates, the better. We must not forget the fanatical defense of the presidential candidates in 2014 and 2019 caused by the polarization of the two rival camps. Religious sentiment was used and the conflict moved from the public to the personal realm.

We must not forget that there is a reason for the small number of candidates. The general electoral law sets the threshold for the nomination of a presidential candidate at 20% of the seats in the DPR or 25% of the valid national vote. With such a high bar, only the PDI-P is able to nominate its own candidate. The PDI-P has 128 seats (22.26 percent) of the 575 seats in the legislature. The obligation to form coalitions of parties leads to an oligarchic policy which opens the door to transactional policy.

Although it seems difficult, we hope that the DPR will reconsider the threshold for presidential nomination. Changes will not be possible this year as the revision of the General Election Law has been removed from the priority national legislation program. In addition, the Constitutional Court has repeatedly rejected lawsuits demanding the removal of the presidential threshold.

Removing the presidential nomination threshold would give all parties participating in legislative elections the same opportunity to present candidates. This would allow the emergence of high quality politicians to challenge the presidency. As a result, voters would face a range of candidates not only limited to those from the political dynasties currently controlling party structures.