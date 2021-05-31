China Crisis: Support for Wuhan Laboratory Leak Covid Theory Raises Fears of CCP Overthrow | World | New





Chinese Communist leader Xi Jinping would be overthrown and Beijing would be responsible for unprecedented repairs around the world if the theory of the Wuhan lab leaks were proven true, according to a leading WHO adviser. Jamie Metzl told LBC’s Maajid Nawaz that if the Wuhan lab’s leak theory of the origin of Covid were to prove true, it would be a “massive geopolitical blow” for China. On Sunday, it was revealed that British intelligence services are now considering the theory that COVID-19 originated and had been disclosed by a laboratory in Wuhan as “feasible”.

Mr Metzl said: “In China, if this is absolutely proven, I think there is a real chance that Xi Jinping will be overthrown. “There would be demands for redress all over the world against China. “It would be a massive geopolitical blow for China. “Just think of how angry everyone in the world who lost a spouse, child, parents, would feel. Not just the initial mistake, but the criminal cover-up afterwards.” JUST IN: Wuhan lab employee’s wife ‘died of Covid in 2019’ in bombshell statement

Mr. Nawaz told LBC listeners that “the consequences are incredibly serious” for the Chinese regime if the theory is proven. He said that “the whole planet for the first time in history has been locked down because of this thing” and the Chinese Communist Party should “foot the bill” for it. The broadcaster said China will face the full force of the international community. The shift by British intelligence services to intensifying research into allegations of laboratory leaks has sparked heightened tensions with Beijing.

China’s foreign ministry accused the United States of “political manipulation and blame shifting.” Meanwhile, British MPs are calling for a new inquiry, with Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat telling the Sunday Times: “The silence coming from Wuhan is disturbing. “We need to open the crypt and see what happened so that we can protect ourselves in the future. “It means launching an investigation, with partners around the world and the WHO.”







