Politics
Eighth year of government begins with shattered public confidence, doubts within
On the occasion of its seventh anniversary in power at the Center, the ruling BJP enters its eighth year grappling with two unprecedented challenges within it: one, a decline in public confidence in the government during the second Covid wave and, second, Prime Minister Narendra’s first failure. Modis Teflon coat.
The sharply declining Covid curve and the announced safety net for children and some close relatives may have provided some breathing space, but many senior party leaders The Indian Express spoke to stressed. the enormity of the challenges ahead.
This is the lowest period for us since taking office in 2014, said a senior official in charge of key states.
The lingering grief of those who have lost loved ones, the ongoing vaccine crisis, economic uncertainty and most importantly the very public spectacle of the mismanagement of helpless and unhappy families at the party’s WhatsApp videos declaring a Modi victory. on the virus everything marks over the long term that the party faces.
These leaders accept that while the critics include the usual suspects, the same set that attacks us for the ticket ban, NRC, J&K, China, PIB, there is concern in every household across party lines.
Our staunch loyalists remain with us, but for the first time since 2014, we are hearing voices from within our supporters and fence guards on the competence and leadership of the Centers, said a senior official responsible for the party in States keys.
But this is not irreparable, the top BJP leader said. Management is aware of the anger and anguish on the ground. We keep them in mind as we prepare the way forward. We will gain some of the lost ground, if not all of it.
Modis’s image has become so integral to the shaping of party politics and fortunes that a notch, no matter how small, is magnified across the board.
Many leaders have said that whenever there has been social or public hardship after the Noteban, TPS and migrant crisis last year – the party has been protected by the perception of sincerity, Modi’s commitment and goodwill created by the centers’ social protection programs.
This is currently being tested.
Important reserves of this political capital that we had have been lost, said a senior BJP leader, who is also a member of Rajya Sabha. The party and the government will have to be extremely careful because we have become subject to attack, criticism and this shield is not as strong as it was a few months ago.
Besides the downward curve, time is an ally, said a Union minister. No one has to decide on the BJP or the Modi until three years later, he said. Modiji’s charisma and popularity helped the BJP acquire tremendous political capital upon which we built the party and expanded it. Sense leaders always change tactics once they see what is not working, we will look and walk forward despite the setback and the bruises.
Another leader said April and May were abnormal and the public anger over this crisis could not be considered lasting. It can also be better managed if the Center is proactive and seen to be so.
Our best-case scenario is that the curve continues to decline and we are able to meet the goal of at least 30-40 crore in vaccinations in one fell swoop by August, said an executive who works closely. with the Covid working group. People are scared and angry, but nothing works better than making things better. It will trigger a virtuous cycle.
Given the vaccine supply and the still stubborn curve in many rural areas, this remains a challenge.
The chairman of a state unit of the party said: Yes, people are angry but when they go to the polling stations, they will think about the sincerity of the leaders and the work done afterwards.
The biggest problem many leaders talk about is how the centralization of power and leadership works. From being a party with a group of leaders in the center and regional satraps in the states, since 2014 we are now a very heavy party. The BJP, despite its gigantic support base, dedicated cadres and credible ideology, relies heavily on its senior leadership for its electoral victories. A number of elections since 2019 have proven, most recently in Bengal, that where Brand Modi does not work, the party cannot win the elections, a member of the bureau said.
So, state to say both where he is in power and in opposition, the leaders and cadres of the BJP are facing criticism and public angst. The loyal support base felt abandoned by party governments. Our voters feel cheated, admitted a party leader from Uttar Pradesh, where the elections will take place early next year.
District leaders talk about disease and death in villages and fear. Young men who have returned home from Mumbai and Delhi to their villages are this time more reluctant to return until they are vaccinated, which also depletes their economy.
Another puzzling aspect of this crisis for the party is that it has reached its strongest support base, the urban middle class. Unlike the issue of demonetization, the implementation of the GST or the migrant labor crisis, the middle class is angry. This is the first time that their bank account or phone numbers didn’t matter due to mismanagement and scarcity. People have lost their loved ones, the dead do not leave especially if they have died without proper care and facilities, said a party leader. It will take time and a lot of effort to heal.
Last year, during the migrant crisis, the BJP was able to tap into its party and its RSS network to help. Seva hi Sanghatan’s slogan came late, some leaders said, and oxygen and beds were not as easy to organize as food camps or buses. Even the party’s initial attempts to protect Brand Modi by alleging conspiracies, targeting the opposition or ranting on social media didn’t help matters, said a political observer who had worked with the BJP.
The party began to control the damage, its top leadership advised its MPs and MPs not to brag about the measures taken, but to regain ground with sympathy and empathy. The announcement of a financial safety net was a small first step in what is clearly a difficult road.
