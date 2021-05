Boris Johnson receives EU ultimatum: Ditch Brexit ideology against Northern Ireland and become reality | UK | New

The protocol was agreed to prevent the return of a hard border to the island of Ireland, amid fears that such an outcome could undermine the Good Friday peace deal. Under the terms of the Brexit deal, Northern Ireland effectively remained in the EU’s single market. This resulted in the creation of a de facto customs border between the province and the mainland UK in the Irish Sea.

Subsequent customs checks at the ports of Belfast and Larne prompted angry reactions from loyalist communities and Protestant politicians, who say the move will lead to the region’s eventual separation from the UK. This led to increased violence and riots and raised fears of a return to sectarian hostilities. In an interview on Sunday, Maros Šefčovič said the EU was looking for ways to help businesses overcome disruption caused by the protocol.

The vice-president of the European Commission said he was ready to offer solutions and proposed transitional agreements to Switzerland on issues such as veterinary matters. He added that the UK “just needs to go, I would say, from ideology to pragmatism and real politics and go for this kind of vet deal, which could be done like this in a few weeks. “. He urged the Prime Minister to work with the EU to find solutions to all post-Brexit issues. READ MORE: Boris facing FIVE questions over Australia trade deal

In an interview with the BBC, he said: “I think what we need in our EU-UK relationship is more cooperation, a common approach and not unilateral actions which could further degrade our relationship. and build them on the images that have dominated the European press where European citizens have been placed in cells or have their fingerprints taken because they wanted to go to the UK. “It doesn’t help the atmosphere.” Earlier on Sunday, the new DUP party boss Edwin Poots accused the EU of treating Northern Ireland as a “toy” and “punishing” the UK, warning Brussels that its actions endanger the peace process. He told the BBC’s Andrew Marr: “I don’t want to use a threat of violence in this context. DON’T MISS ‘Divine’, ‘gorgeous’, ‘Jenny in Forest Gump’: Carrie Symonds dress [Reveal]

Reaction from Labor MPs ‘bury the bad news’ of Boris marriage [Spotlight]

Carrie’s’ attempt to distance herself ‘from Boris’ previous marriages [Insight]

“Our arguments are very clear, they are very consistent. “It is the European Union that seeks to punish the UK and therefore Northern Ireland is being used as a toy. “I can assure you that Northern Ireland shouldn’t be anyone’s toy.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos