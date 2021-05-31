Jahangir Tareen calls for justice, warns government against ‘playing politics’





The head of the PTI, Jahangir Tareen. File photo

LAHORE: PTI chief Jahangir Tareen on Monday warned government against “playing politics” with him, saying he expected Prime Minister Imran Khan to keep his promise to treat him fairly .

The leader of the PTI, separated, had appeared before a banking court to attend a hearing against him. Tareen and his son, Ali Tareen, both received an extension of their provisional bail by the court until June 11.

<< Imran Khan appointed lawyer Ali Zafar to lead the investigation [against Tareen]"He said." I have a lot of respect for Zafar. He worked hard and finished the investigation. I expected the report to be made public now, ”added the head of the PTI.

Tareen said there was speculation that Zafar had provided a “verbal report” to the prime minister, which he said was in his favor.

“Imran Khan promised that justice would be served. Many days have passed, I should get justice now,” he said.

Tareen said everything Zafar has said about the lawsuits against him should be made public.

When asked how he would react if Zafar’s report did not go in his favor, the PTI chief said (without elaborating too much) that he knew a lot that he could not disclose to the media. .

“When the time comes, I will reveal everything to the media,” he said.

In response to a question, Tareen said he had “not met any senior government official,” adding that he was fighting his cases in court.

When a reporter asked Tareen if the government was using delaying tactics in his case so the government could make sure the budget goes through the Punjabi Assembly without any hiccups, the PTI leader said:

“Don’t play politics with us. Do us justice,” he said.

Banking court extends Tareen’s bond until June 11

Previously, Tareen attended a banking court hearing against himself and his son, Ali Tareen.

Tareen with his son and co-defendants Rana Naseem and Amir Waris appeared in court with their lawyer, lawyer Salman Safdar, who represented them.

The provisional bail was extended until June 11 and the proceedings were adjourned due to the transfer of Judge Chaudhry Ameer Muhammad Khan.

Tareen and his son’s bail extended by the court of session until June 11

The head of the separated PTI and his son appeared in court to attend another hearing in a case involving them.

The Sessions Tribunal also extended their provisional bail until June 11.

The court issued a show cause notice to the Federal Investigation Officer (FIA) who transferred the investigator investigating the Tareen case.

