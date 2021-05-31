Squeaky Democracy – Journal – DAWN.COM





SINCE 1973, Pakistan has been on the verge of achieving a viable parliamentary democracy. The Constitution of 1973 was so sacrosanct that even the two military dictators that we have had since 1973 (Gen Zia and Gen Musharraf) have not completely abandoned it but have adapted it to their interests. We bragged about our democratic achievement, citing the PPP governments that peacefully ceded power to the PML-N in 2013 after completing a full five-year term for the first time in the country’s history.

The benchmark was repeated in 2018, when the PML-N handed the government over to the PTI. Our premise as a nation is that democracy in this country will take root once we repeat this cycle a few times.

But is this a correct premise and do we really have democracy in the country? The three main political parties are all owned by three people or, at best, one person and two families. Can anything in the party move without the consent of Asif Zardari in the PPP, Nawaz Sharif in the PML-N and Imran Khan in the PTI? Can any of these parties exist in their current legal form without these three individuals / families? Obviously not.

So where is democracy? If the founding pillars of democracy, that is to say these political parties, are led by dictators / owners, how can the edifice of democracy be built on them? It pains me to say it, but the truth is that there is more democracy in the army, where an SFOC must accompany its corps commanders in any major decision. This is why many prime ministers have gone wrong in trying to choose a safe army leader, because at the end of the day the leader does what the army base wants him to do.

The PCE must ensure that intra-party polls are held.

The only exceptions are the army chiefs who take over. They establish complete control over the army by replacing their peers with officers clearly inferior to them; but even then, they cannot completely ignore the mood of the base.

So, what future for a democracy, which is currently a game of musical chairs between two families and an individual, in Pakistan? A democracy where the future of the country is in the hands of the children of the owners (like royalty), regardless of their ability or experience. There is an eminent chance that this country of 220 million people, a nuclear power with its myriad existential problems, will be run by a former housewife without a day’s work or a pampered young man, again without a day. of work.

In democracies in developed countries, leaders are selected according to a well-defined political process within the political party. The system only allows those who show the ability to command through their skill, talent and experience to advance. The family line is left to the titular royal family members of these countries.

In our system, there is a provision in the Political Parties Act 2017 where political parties are obliged to hold elections to ensure that only the most popular members come up, regardless of family rights. The challenge to the position of a party owner is considered to be so exaggerated that the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) is very happy to receive a certificate from each political party under section 209 of the law, informing them of the date of the intra – the election of the parties, the names of the elected officials and a notification to this effect. They are not worried about the way these elections were conducted.

Article 208 of the law establishes the basis for party elections; it stipulates that all the members of the party office must be elected; all the base members will constitute the electoral college; and all members of the electoral college should have equal opportunities.

If we want to have political parties that are not family-friendly, now is the time for the PCE to assert itself and ensure that party elections are conducted as fair and transparent as is attempted for general elections.

Fortunately, no amendment to the law is necessary, as it would be impossible to do as no political party leader would want to change the status quo. In view of the objective of Article 208, all that the ECP has to do is to establish rules to define the procedure for the conduct of party elections. Under the new powers given to the PCE, government approval is not required to establish rules.

The only way in which genuine intra-party polls can contribute to the development of democracy in Pakistan is for the PCE to organize these elections. After all, how can you have democracy in the country if party leaders are the product of rigged elections or selections?

Drawing inspiration from Western parliamentary democracies in form and not in substance will allow our leaders to continue running to seek refuge in these Western countries. Unless that’s what our leaders want.

As a result, all parties (except Jamaat-i-Islami) that belong to an individual / family go through a blatant selection process, without even claiming to be democratic.

The writer is a former public servant.

[email protected]

Posted in Dawn on May 31, 2021

