As China Cracks Down on Online Education, Destroys IPO Prospects | Business and economic news

China is stepping up its crackdown on its online education sector, forcing once high-profile startups to end their plans for multi-billion dollar initial public offerings this year.

Just a few months ago, edtech companies were one of the hottest investments in China’s post-Covid internet industry, attracting more than $ 10 billion in venture capital funding. powers like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd. last year. and SoftBank Group Corp. Beijing intervened.

President Xi Jinping suggested in March that the surge in after-school tutoring is putting enormous pressure on children in China, signaling a personal interest in curbing excess. This has led to warnings in state media and sanctions aimed at predatory practices that play on nations’ obsession with academic achievement. Now, the country’s education ministry plans to create a dedicated division for the first time to oversee all private education platforms, according to people familiar with the subject.

The government campaign brought a brutal end to several potential mega-IPOs. Tencent-backed VIPKid and Huohua Siwei postponed registrations in the United States as they worked with banks for months, people said. Zuoyebang, invested by Alibaba, will likely miss its goal of debuting as early as this year, one said. And Tencent-backed rival Yuanfudao at $ 15.5 billion, the most valuable of the bunch, is not going to launch IPO preparations anytime soon, they said, asking to be identified to talk about. internal issues.

Beijing is focusing on tutoring startups that flourished when schools sent students home and then launched free-to-all marketing, regulators say, directing millions of children to staggering virtual classrooms with uncertain benefits. Their concern centers not only on reckless pricing or advertising, but also the growing divide between the haves and have-nots, those who can afford to take extra lessons. To that end, authorities introduced a plethora of restrictions this month, including limiting the after-school tuition fees that businesses can charge, and fined Yuanfudao and Zuoyebang for false advertising claims.

Chinese media reported more to come, from bans on online classes for children six and under, to restrictions on homework and compulsory licensing for all teachers. Reuters reported that new policies could include a moratorium on weekend lessons, which account for more than a third of private lessons in the country according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

It could decimate revenues across the industry, said Catherine Lim, analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, referring to a blanket weekend ban.

Yuanfudao declined to comment, while Zuoyebang and Huohua Siwei did not respond to requests for comment.

A spokesperson for VIPKid declined to comment on plans for an IPO, but said the company is closely following updates in the education sector.

Home tutoring was growing in popularity around the world, especially in Asia, even before Covid 19 ended in-person classes. But it was in China that the industry took its own life. Every day, at least 50 million students, the equivalent of the entire Spanish population, could use the Zuoyebangs platform, the company said.

This scale is why the country’s online education startups have become some of the most valuable in the world after attracting $ 10.5 billion in funding last year, more than what was raised in total in the past. over the past three years, according to research firm Preqin. The online learning market in China is expected to reach 315 billion yuan ($ 49.5 billion) in 2020, almost triple from five years ago, according to Statista, the global market data tracker.

It also helps explain why the Xis administration is taking unusually direct steps to influence the development of the industry in China. His government in general is keen to curb the growing influence of internet giants like Tencent and Alibaba, among the industry’s biggest backers, through a series of regulatory polls and record-breaking fines.

Officials are also concerned that hundreds of millions of parents are spending their savings on online courses, while subjecting children to increasingly heavy workloads. As with past booms built on shaky ground, for example, in peer-to-peer lending or inappropriately licensed wealth management products, Beijing moved quickly to defuse what it saw as a potential time bomb.

The fallout was rapid. GSX Techedu Inc., New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., and TAL Education Group, which primarily operate physical schools but serve as industry sentiment barometers, have lost $ 55 billion in value since the start of March. . Investors from SoftBank and Sequoia to Hillhouse Capital and Tiger Global, among the biggest proselytizers of recent years, have been swept away by the ferocity of regulatory crackdown and in many cases have been forced to withdraw from lucrative exits.

Others, however, remain unfazed for the moment. Zhangmen Education Inc., which filed for an IPO in the United States on May 19, plans to test investor confidence amid regulatory uncertainties. The Warburg Pincus and SoftBank-backed e-learning upstart has yet to give up an enrollment plan, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. And on May 25, Jiayi, a Beijing-based company operating both online and offline tutoring centers, also filed for an IPO in Hong Kong. Both, however, cite increased competition and new regulatory requirements as their risk factors.

Zhangmen did not immediately comment.

This fierce rivalry manifests itself in unexpected and sometimes disturbing ways.

In January, a social media fury erupted after companies such as Yuanfudao, Zuoyebang and the educational unit of ByteDance Ltd. hired the same actress to pose as a teacher on their platforms, local media reported. The same bespectacled woman introduced herself as English and math teachers in different promotional materials.

In one of the promotional videos uploaded, she directly addressed the parental paranoia that regulators have opposed. The actress, whipping up a 33-hour live streaming lesson program that costs just $ 8, warned that missing something has consequences.

It may be the parents themselves who are ruining their children, she says.