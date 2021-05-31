Can Biden keep the peace in Southeast Asia?

An expert’s point of view on a current event.

May 30, 2021 at 9:00 p.m.

America is back, US President Joe Biden has announced to the world, but in Southeast Asia, the United States is once again catching up. And he has a lot to recover. The past four years have seen Washington shrink the region’s diplomatic and political capital.

The United States does not have a major regional initiative. It has excluded itself from two economic groupings: the Comprehensive Regional Economic Partnership and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. In 2017, then-President Donald Trump attended a special Manila summit between the United States and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), but missed all four meetings. of the East Asia summit during his tenure. The US embassies in four ASEAN countries (Singapore, Brunei, Thailand and the Philippines) operate without ambassadors, and the United States is the only major country that does not have a permanent representative to the ASEAN Secretariat. In the Philippines and Indonesia, getting too close to Trump was seen as a political responsibility, which is why Indonesian President Joko Widodo, leader of Southeast Asia’s largest economy, never visited Trump in the White House. U.S. support for the region during the COVID-19 crisis has been modest at best.

The Biden administration is now taking action to turn the tide, repair the damage, and restore the credibility of the United States. His first step in foreign policy, Biden said, is to win back allies and partners while pushing back opponents. Policies are recalibrated at all levels.

ASEAN countries would certainly welcome strong US engagement in the region, but in the right way.

First, they don’t want to see heightened rivalry between the United States and China in Southeast Asia, a region that has been a cockpit of great power conflict in the past and may well become again. ASEAN countries do not want to be polarized, pulled in different directions by different powers and see the cohesion of the ASEAN community undermined. ASEAN countries hope the Biden administration will lower the temperature, tone and tension in US-China relations and keep the rivalry manageable.

Second, it is in the national interest of the ASEAN countries to maintain good relations with the United States and China. They all want to take advantage of both powers. They believe that Southeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific have ample room for the engagement of the two superpowers. As such, ASEAN countries would not like to see a repeat of the aggressive rants against China that former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made during his last months in office.

This is because Southeast Asia’s perspective on China is different from that of the United States. While ASEAN members rightly remain concerned about China’s movements in the South China Sea, they have also recognized that China will represent a large part of their bilateral and regional future. Of course, they have no illusions about their relationship with China, which will be complex and difficult. Yet while the bipartisan view in Washington sees China as a threat to the long-standing US supremacy, Southeast Asians generally accept China as an important partner for their development plans.

Southeast Asians are hearing the alarm bells sounded by the Biden administration over the danger that democracy faces autocracy, making explicit reference to China. Yet the reality on the ground is that no country in Southeast Asia is particularly interested in the Chinese political system, mainly because of the principle of non-interference, but also because they do not care about everything. just not to China’s domestic policy.

Not a single ASEAN country has echoed the US State Department’s claim that China is committing genocide against Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang. Not a single country in Southeast Asia, not even Indonesia, which is home to the world’s largest Muslim population, sees China as an ideological enemy.

In fact, ASEAN leaders would sympathize with Chinese President Xi Jinpings’ statement that every country has the right to choose its own development path, as this is practiced in ASEAN itself.

Third, Southeast Asian countries do not want to see the erosion of ASEAN’s centrality, the principle that ASEAN, which unites an increasingly cohesive group of nations, should support the affairs of the region. The centrality of ASEAN assumes that the great powers have strategic confidence in ASEAN and are willing to let the organization lead on certain aspects of regional affairs. ASEAN’s credibility depends on its ability to maintain good relations with all the great powers: the United States, China, Russia, Japan, the European Union and India. This is why ASEAN does not want to choose sides and does not want to be pressured to do so. Choosing one side will automatically mean alienating the other. This will move ASEAN away from the center of complex relations.

ASEAN countries noted with curiosity that Bidens’ first foreign policy move in Asia was to convene the quadrilateral meeting of the United States, Australia, Japan and India and elevate it to the top rank at the leadership level. While Quad leaders have strongly endorsed the centrality of ASEAN, questions are being asked within ASEAN regarding the strategic goal of Quads and whether it will take any actions that may be inconsistent with ASEAN’s goals. . To this day, the relationship between ASEAN and the Quad remains fluid, fuzzy and uncertain.

The Quad also inevitably invites the question whether Bidens Indo-Pacific’s strategy will be any different from Trump’s. Beijing was not entirely wrong to suspect that the Trump administration’s free and open Indo-Pacific policies contained an anti-China bias.

The Biden administration should convincingly demonstrate that its Indo-Pacific vision does not match its strategy for Asians which does not seek to marginalize, let alone contain, any resident power. It’s a good sign that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has increasingly used free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific expression. ASEAN Perspectives on the Indo-Pacific for keeping the door open to entering China.

Finally, Southeast Asians want to see the United States and China cooperate in their region. A few years ago, Xi called for a new kind of great power relationship with the United States based on win-win solutions. Biden has confirmed that his administration wants competition, not conflict with China, and is ready to work with Beijing when it is in the best interests of the Americas to do so. Blinken also said the U.S.-China relationship will be competitive when it should, collaborative when it can.

Given these encouraging words, can both sides overcome their strategic egos and begin to explore avenues for cooperation? Can Southeast Asia be the place for some form of concrete cooperation between the United States and China? It is, after all, a region that has seen a long list of seemingly intractable conflicts turn into lasting cooperation: between Indonesia and Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore, Malaysia and Singapore, Indonesia and Timor. -Leste, Malaysia and the Philippines, Vietnam and Cambodia the list goes on. The countries of this region have shown that hostility can be turned into friendship.

Problems abound for Washington and Beijing to explore cooperation on: industry, infrastructure, maritime security, piracy, climate, environment, green energy, natural disasters, COVID-19, youth exchanges, etc. While this won’t change their rivalry on a global scale, it could just change the texture of US-China relations in Southeast Asia. It would be enough for ASEAN. It really depends on the political will and diplomatic trickery to do it.

This essay is published in cooperation with the Asian Peace Program at the Asian Research Institute of the National University of Singapore.