



Image source: PTI (FILE) ‘Unable to free chief secretary’: Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the state government could not release the chief secretary “at this critical hour”. In a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, Banerjee asked him to withdraw the recall order from Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay. “The West Bengal government cannot and will not release its chief secretary at these critical times,” she wrote in a five-page letter. Banerjee said he was shocked by the Centre’s decision and called the order “unilateral”, which was issued “without any prior consultation” with the state government. “This so-called unilateral order is an unreasonable about-face and, by your own admission, against the interests of the state and its people. I humbly ask you to step aside, recall, reconsider your decision and rescind the last so-called ordinance to a greater extent. the public interest. I appeal to your conscience and common sense, on behalf of the people of West Bengal, ”Banerjee said in his letter to Prime Minister Modi. “The West Bengal government cannot release, and will not release its Chief Secretary at this critical time, based on our understanding that the previous extension order, issued after legal consultation in accordance with applicable laws, remains operational and valid, ”she also said. The Center transferred Alapan Bandyopadhyay last week after skipping Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s crucial meeting on Cyclone Yaas. On Friday evening, the Center had solicited the services of Bandyopadhyay and asked the state government to immediately release the senior official, an order that snowballed into major controversy. In a statement to the state government, the Ministry of Personnel said the Cabinet Appointments Committee approved the placement of Bandyopadhyay’s services with the Indian government in accordance with the provisions of the Indian Administrative Service Rules (Framework), 1954 , “with immediate effect “. He also ordered Bandyopadhyay to report to the Personnel and Training Department, North Block, New Delhi by 10 a.m. on Monday. Alapan Bandyopadhyay, a 1987 IAS officer belonging to the West Bengal cadre, was due to retire on May 31 after reaching the age of 60. However, he was granted a three-month extension following a nod from the Center to work on managing Covid. READ MORE: Center orders Bengal government to relieve Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay READ MORE: ‘Arrogance, mean behavior’: Amit Shah denounces Mamata for skipping cyclone review meeting Latest news from India







