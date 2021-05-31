Politics
The subtle clue before Boris Johnson’s secret wedding
Boris Johnson married Carrie Symonds in a low-key ceremony planned in the strictest secrecy.
The couple exchanged vows in Westminster Cathedral on Saturday (local time) in front of a small group of close friends and family.
Initially, Downing Street did not comment on the wedding news but on Sunday morning a spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds tied the knot yesterday afternoon in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral.
“The couple will celebrate their wedding with family and friends next summer.”
They reportedly sent backup cards to their family and friends for the July 30, 2022 celebration.
It is understood that Ms Symonds will take her husband’s last name and will be known as Carrie Johnson.
A photo posted by No.10 of the couple in the Downing Street Garden after the wedding saw them looking at each other with the bride wearing a long white dress and floral headband and the Prime Minister in a dark suit and blue tie, with a white flower in his buttonhole.
The couple announced their engagement and announced that they were expecting their first child in February of last year.
Their son, Wilfred, was born in April 2020.
This is Mr Johnson’s third marriage, after finalizing his divorce from his second wife, Marina Wheeler, in 2020.
Subtle clue before Boris Johnson’s wedding
The wedding ceremony at the Catholic Cathedral was hosted by Father Daniel Humphreys, who gave the couple pre-wedding instructions and baptized Wilfred last year, The Sun newspaper reported.
Shortly after 1:30 p.m., the cathedral was suddenly cleared of visitors, with staff saying it was going to be closed, the newspaper said.
Half an hour later, a limousine carrying the bride swept through the square in front of the west main gate.
The ceremony means Mr Johnson became the first prime minister to marry in office since Lord Liverpool married Mary Chester in 1822.
Next, a reception appears to have taken place in Downing Street Garden.
A photo posted on Twitter by Foreign Secretary James Cleverly showed a barefoot bride with her new husband throwing off her jacket and tie.
Decorations hung from the trees and a drinks table had been made from straw bales.
Strict coronavirus restrictions for UK weddings
Weddings in England are currently subject to strict coronavirus restrictions, with ceremonies allowed for up to 30 people in locations secured by Covid.
Wedding receptions are also permitted for a maximum of 30 people in a location secured by Covid or outside.
But dancing is not recommended due to the increased risk of transmission, with the exception of the couple’s traditional first dance.
Mr Johnson’s father Stanley was spotted in Downing Street after the ceremony, while guests and musicians were seen leaving No 10 on Saturday evening.
The wedding comes at the end of a difficult week for the Prime Minister in which his former aide, Dominic Cummings, called him unfit for duty.
Mr Cummings said Ms Symonds had desperately wanted to kick him out of his role as Mr Johnson’s right-hand man and sought to place her own friends in key positions.
The former aide also claimed that in February 2020, as the pandemic became a major global crisis, Mr Johnson was “distracted as he finalized his divorce, his girlfriend wanted to announce his pregnancy and engagement, as well as his finances” .
