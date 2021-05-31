China in major policy change announces families can have three children





Children play on a waterfront in the Shekou area of ​​Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, March 15, 2021. REUTERS / David Kirton

China announced Monday that married couples can have up to three children, a major policy change from the current limit of two after recent data showed a dramatic drop in births in the world’s most populous country . The change was approved at a political bureau meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported. In 2016, China scrapped its decades-old one-child policy – initially imposed to stop a population explosion – with a limit of two children, which has not resulted in a sustained increase in births as the The high cost of educating children in Chinese cities dissuaded him. many couples from founding families. To further optimize the birth policy, (China) will implement a ‘a married couple can have three children’ policy, Xinhua said in a report on the meeting. The policy change will be accompanied by “support measures, which will improve the demographic structure of our country, achieve the country’s strategy of actively dealing with the aging of the population and maintaining the advantage, endowment in human resources, ”Xinhua said. He did not specify the support measures. The announcement sparked a cold reaction on Chinese social media, where many people said they couldn’t afford to have even one or two children. “I am ready to have three children if you give me 5 million yuan ($ 785,650),” a user said on Weibo Earlier this month, China’s once-a-decade census showed that the population had grown at its slowest rate in the past decade since the 1950s, reaching 1.41 billion. The data also showed a fertility rate of just 1.3 children per woman in 2020 alone, on par with aging societies like Japan and Italy. Also on Monday, China’s political bureau said it would gradually delay the country’s retirement age, but provided no details. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

