10 dams under construction to alleviate the water shortage: PM Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan said on Monday that no less than 10 dams are being built to overcome the threat of water scarcity in the country, FYR News reported.

This is what he said during the inaugural ceremony of Pakistan’s first green euro officially launched by the Water and Power Development Authority in Islamabad.

Regretting the lack of implementation of the decisions taken in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the PTI government is now launching the projects that were to be launched 50 years ago.

“Lack of implementation is Pakistan’s biggest problem.”

PM Imran Khan praised WAPDA for its forays into the Mohmand and Bhasha dam projects and added that electricity would be generated after the construction of 10 dams in the next ten years.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan was on the development path in the 1960s, but subsequent progress went slowly and even India and Bangladesh achieved more development than Pakistan.

Imran Khan stressed the need for long-term planning for generations to come.

Read more: ECC approves Eurobond issuance for Mohmand and Diamer Bhasha dams

As part of the Billion Tree Tsunami project, he has pledged to achieve the goal of planting 10 billion saplings by 2023.

Mass planting will ultimately help control environmental risks, he added.

Green Eurobond

WAPDA issues a green Eurobond to raise $ 500 million to finance the Diamar Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

The green euro is issued on the basis of the stable financial position of WAPDA instead of the state guarantee.

The world’s largest financial institutions have shown extraordinary interest in the Green Eurobond, which is a sign of confidence in the stable financial situation of Pakistan and WAPDA as well.

The extraordinary response to the Green Euro in the global financial market has opened up new avenues for the financing of large projects in Pakistan.

