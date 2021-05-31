Connect with us

Six-year-old wants PM Modi to look into her complaint about online courses

15 seconds ago

The video of the six-year-old girl was widely shared on social media.

New Delhi:

Millions of people around the world have been forced to stay indoors due to the novel coronavirus pandemic which has also led to changes in daily routines for people of all age groups. While thousands of students across the country study online, a six-year-old girl from Jammu and Kashmir is not too happy with classes that last for long hours. She decided to raise the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Aurangzeb Naqshbandi, a journalist, shared her video and wrote: “A six-year-old Kashmiri girl’s complaint to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about long hours of online lessons and too much schoolwork.”

In the 45-second clip, the girl says her classes start at 10 a.m. and continue until 2 p.m.

She says: “There is English, Mathematics, Urdu and EVS. And then there are also computer lessons.”

“There is so much work for the children,” said the young girl, using hand gestures to show the stress she faces every day.

“Why do small children have to do so much work, Modi Sahab? “asked the child. After a few seconds of silence, she said,” What can we do? Assalamualaikum, Modi Sahab, Goodbye.”

The clip, which was posted to Twitter on Saturday, has garnered over 57,000 views and 5,000 likes. Not only that, nearly 1,200 users retweeted the video and many more responded to his complaint.

One user wrote that the “cuteness level” was more than the altitude of the Himalayas.

“How cute. Modi of, are you listening to the misfortunes of this young girl who represents many young minds? Save them from this torture called an online course, ”wrote another.

Then there was one that brought to light something extremely crucial for children’s learning. He said: “We need to understand how this pandemic has severely affected innocent children.”

“A child should be excited for school instead of making him feel exhausted. So sad to see her like that,” the tweet read.

Some agreed that the concerns raised by the little girl were legitimate and needed to be addressed.

Here are some additional reactions.

Meanwhile, India on Monday recorded its smallest increase in daily COVID-19 cases in 50 days. At least 3,218 people have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 3.29 lakh.



