Six-year-old wants PM Modi to look into her complaint about online courses

The video of the six-year-old girl was widely shared on social media.

New Delhi:

Millions of people around the world have been forced to stay indoors due to the novel coronavirus pandemic which has also led to changes in daily routines for people of all age groups. While thousands of students across the country study online, a six-year-old girl from Jammu and Kashmir is not too happy with classes that last for long hours. She decided to raise the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Aurangzeb Naqshbandi, a journalist, shared her video and wrote: “A six-year-old Kashmiri girl’s complaint to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about long hours of online lessons and too much schoolwork.”

In the 45-second clip, the girl says her classes start at 10 a.m. and continue until 2 p.m.

She says: “There is English, Mathematics, Urdu and EVS. And then there are also computer lessons.”

“There is so much work for the children,” said the young girl, using hand gestures to show the stress she faces every day.

“Why do small children have to do so much work, Modi Sahab? “asked the child. After a few seconds of silence, she said,” What can we do? Assalamualaikum, Modi Sahab, Goodbye.”

The clip, which was posted to Twitter on Saturday, has garnered over 57,000 views and 5,000 likes. Not only that, nearly 1,200 users retweeted the video and many more responded to his complaint.

The clip, which was posted to Twitter on Saturday, has garnered over 57,000 views and 5,000 likes. Not only that, nearly 1,200 users retweeted the video and many more responded to his complaint.

One user wrote that the “cuteness level” was more than the altitude of the Himalayas.

The cuteness level is more than the altitude of the Himalayas. Anirudh Atole (nAnirudhAtole) May 30, 2021

“How cute. Modi of, are you listening to the misfortunes of this young girl who represents many young minds? Save them from this torture called an online course, ”wrote another.

How cute is he. Modi ji, you listen to the misfortunes of this young girl who represents many young minds. Save them from this torture called an online course. jayashree rangarajan (@jayaranga) May 30, 2021

Then there was one that brought to light something extremely crucial for children’s learning. He said: “We need to understand how this pandemic has severely affected innocent children.”

“A child should be excited for school instead of making him feel exhausted. So sad to see her like that,” the tweet read.

The cutest ????. But we need to understand how this pandemic has severely affected innocent children. A child should be excited about studying instead of feeling exhausted. So sad to see her like that ???????? Abhishek Mishra (@SharesFit) May 30, 2021

Some agreed that the concerns raised by the little girl were legitimate and needed to be addressed.

Valid question – Children use the phone for 5 6 ours which can impact their eyes and dark circles at such a young age – @PMOIndia@EduMinOfIndia should think about it Arun Tyagi (@run_tyagi) May 30, 2021

This little girl’s complaint must be resolved … Too much screen time is not good for small children, lessons should not last more than 2 hours. Leela (@ Leela_dh3) May 30, 2021

Pretty girl. The education system should be student friendly. Students should like to learn. In India, it is a burden on the students. The program should contain relevant topics. Too many subjects will create an unnecessary load on the students and they will NOT be able to learn properly. Power of Jupiter (@ Sun_Jupiter555) May 31, 2021

Here are some additional reactions.

She’s right. Too many studies for the little ones. There should be more fun and play. On top of that, some teachers are very rude. They don’t take into account the fact that due to the lockdown kids can’t play outside, so they should be unkind to them. Pallavi (@crackers_aaa) May 31, 2021

She made my day. Thanks for sharing. sumesh pillai (mesh sumesh007) May 30, 2021

Overload of kindness … God bless you … I’m sure the PMO will heed this little one’s call. Ritesh Kumar (@ritzsinha) May 30, 2021

Meanwhile, India on Monday recorded its smallest increase in daily COVID-19 cases in 50 days. At least 3,218 people have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 3.29 lakh.