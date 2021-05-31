When KPK employees who succeed TWK ask for the postponement of the ASN inauguration …





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – A total of 75 officers Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) from the Investigations Directorate sent an open letter to the KPK leadership. The letter is linked to the existence of 75 KPK officers who are declared unqualified national insight test (TWK). An open letter to these leaders was also distributed to the media on Thursday (5/27/2021). As for the 75 officers declared not to have passed the TWK, 51 of them were dismissed and 24 officers will be rebuilt. Read also: PGI: we oppose all efforts to weaken KPK Based on the policy of the KPK leadership, a number of successful KPK employees formulated five demand points. First of all, they asked for a postponement of the inauguration which is scheduled for June 1, 2021, until there is clarity on the implementation of the transfer of KPK employees according to the rules, legal principles and instructions from President Joko Widodo.

Register now E-mail “It is with the aim of improving the implementation of the transfer of employees of the KPK first, so as not to cause new problems materially or formally,” they wrote in a letter to the management that they have received. Kompas.com, Thursday. Second, ask leaders to ensure that all KPK officers are appointed ASN as stipulated in the laws and regulations and directives of President Joko Widodo. Third, in accordance with President Jokowi’s instructions, they also do not support the dismissal of employees or any form that would result in not turning KPK employees into ASN. Fourth, they also demanded that the test results (along with the working documents) be disclosed, in accordance with the Ordinance of Freedom of Information Law No. 14 of 2008, Article 17 letter h number 5 and article 18 paragraph 2, which is based on the written consent of each employee.

