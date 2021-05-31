Boris Johnson wants a G7 agreement on the vaccine passport | Coronavirus

A text by Peter Zimonjic, for CBC News

We need agreements on issues like the local and international vaccination passport CBCNews reporter Rosemary Barton said in an exclusive interview broadcast Sunday.

There needs to be some sort of agreement, at the G7 level, on how travel and passports will work in the future. A quote from:Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

While Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has said it was too early to discuss resuming international travel, a press release from his office, following a virtual meeting with the premiers, suggests that discussions on the subject would have started.

A consensus emerged from this discussion among Premiers on the need for collaboration to develop accreditation of vaccine evidence to allow international travel on solid principles, including respect for provincial and territorial jurisdictions and respect for life. private and health information , we write in the press release.

The provinces must find a way to work with the federal government, because immunization data is under provincial jurisdiction, while the issue of borders, international travel and passports falls under federal jurisdiction.

Johnson said he sees the vaccination passport as one facet of a broader strategy for international pandemic preparedness, which would put in place guidelines to deal with the next health crisis.

If you look at what happened in the world in 2020, it was a terrible year for mankind and it was a terrible year for the international system. Boris Johnson told the show Rosemary Barton Live.

It was a terrible year for those who believe in global cooperation, because the world has just become Balkan, everyone has been on the go. Everyone hung on their stocks of protective gear. A quote from:Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Mr Johnson added that countries around the world have found it difficult to share drugs and vaccines, as national approaches to quarantine and containment have varied widely and global supply chains have been disrupted. .

We need to have rules so that there are no more disruptions in supply across borders, and that we have secure supply lines for the things we will depend on in the future. , he added.

The British Prime Minister also insisted on the fact that it was essential that the doses of vaccines ordered in surplus, by the developed countries like Canada and the United Kingdom, be shared with the lower income countries as quickly as possible.

No one is safe until everyone is safe, he said. We want the G7 to agree on the fact that rather than vaccinating the entire world by 2024 or 2025 (which we would accomplish in the current state of affairs), we must have done it before the end of next year, before 2022.

Mr Johnson also confirmed that his government has reached an agreement with the vaccine maker Oxford-AstraZeneca to ensure that the doses are shared around the world at list price.

While noting that his government has invested nearly $ 1 billion in the COVAX program, Boris Johnson says he will work with the G7 and Canada to ensure that the World Health Organization program is fully funded. and that its vaccine distribution efforts be accelerated.

COVAX is a global vaccine sharing initiative coordinated jointly by the World Health Organization, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance. The program raises funds from the richest countries to purchase vaccines to ensure that middle- and low-income countries have access to them.

The Canadian government invested $ 440million in the COVAX program in September and pledged another $ 75 million in February. Half of that went to securing doses to Canadians, and the rest to providing doses to countries that needed help getting vaccines.

Update on AstraZeneca

Almost all of the doses distributed as part of the COVAX initiative are of AstraZeneca vaccine, which has been linked to very rare cases of thrombosis, which have sometimes been fatal. In Canada, provinces have stopped giving the vaccine as the first dose, but Boris Johnson says he is not concerned about the safety of the vaccine.

I will rely entirely on our medical and regulatory authorities. They watch this stuff very carefully. They are taking a very cautious, very cautious approach and they have given us the green light. And we believe that much of the benefit to the population lies in getting vaccinated. A quote from:Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

He added, however, that despite his government’s stance on the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, Canadians should follow the medical and scientific advice of Canadian experts.