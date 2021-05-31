West Bengal government cannot and won’t release chief secretary, says Mamata Banerjee asking PM Modi to quash recall order





NEW DELHI: Three days after the central government issued a recall order from West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that the state government “cannot and cannot release not release its chief secretary at these critical times ”and asked the Prime Minister to withdraw, recall and reconsider the decision and rescind the order.

“I ask you” to withdraw, recall, reconsider your decision and rescind the last so-called order in the wider public interest. The West Bengal government cannot release, and will not release its Chief Secretary at this critical time, based on our understanding that the previous extension order, issued after legal consultation in accordance with applicable laws, remains operational and valid. . The latest ordinance is also clearly in violation of applicable laws and against the public interest: it is in any case ab initio void, ”Mamata’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today.

She added: “I must admit that I was shocked and stunned by the

Order of May 28, 2021 sent to us by the Indian government, asking us to renew Alapan Bandyopadhyay IAS, Chief Secretary, West Bengal, so that he can join the Indian government on May 31, 2021, his normal retirement pension date .

She also alleged that the unilateral “order” came without any prior consultation with the government of West Bengal, “without any will of the officer, without meeting any of the preconditions of the Indian Administrative Service (Executive) rules; 1954 and other applicable laws with reference.

She further alleged that the unilateral directive is legally untenable, unprecedented and totally unconstitutional.

Banerjee’s letter further read: “Only a few days ago, at my request, you kindly authorized it, and the Indian government issued an order to extend his 3-month service as chief secretary, to the – beyond May 31, 2021 for the purpose that he could serve.

The Chief Minister of West Bengal said that with the state severely affected by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and still devastated by an extremely severe cyclone, she presumes that the said order granting an extension to Alapan Bandyopadhyay as Chief Secretary of State, issued after mutual written consultations is held in any case.

“I truly and sincerely hope that this latest order is unrelated to my meeting with you in Kalaikunda. If that is the reason, it would be sad, unfortunate and amount to sacrificing the public interest on the altar of misplaced priorities, ”the letter read.

“I therefore humbly appeal to your conscience and your common sense, on behalf of the people of West Bengal and ask you to cancel the last ‘order’,” the Chief Minister of West Bengal asked in her letter to the Prime Minister. minister.

The central government on Friday issued an order to recall West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay from the state and delegated him to Delhi’s Personnel and Training Department. Bandyopadhyay is due to report to North Block by May 31.

The development came after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Chief Secretary of State skipped the review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday after Cyclone Yaas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting in Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district to take stock of the post-cyclone situation. Mamata Banerjee was supposed to attend the meeting.

However, she arrived 30 minutes late and handed him reports of damage from the impact of Cyclone Yaas. Following this, she and the Chief Secretary of State left for her “pre-scheduled” meeting in Digha. (AGENCY)

