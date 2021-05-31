Joko Widodo entrusts Airlangga Hartato with the management of the G-20 Sherpa runway





Indonesia has been officially nominated for the presidency of the G-20 to be held in 2022. This is in line with the provisions of the 15th G20 summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 22, 2O2O. In order to optimize Indonesia’s position as the organizer of the Indonesian Presidency of G2O 2022, a national committee was formed which would carry out a series of activities in the form of various high-level meetings and conferences. Therefore, President Joko Widodo issued Presidential Decree No.12 of 2021 regarding the National Organizing Committee for the Indonesian Presidency of the G20 which was set on May 27, 2021. Also Read: Airlangga Eligibility Pepet Prabowo, Golkar: We’re Always in First Gear Thanks to this presidential decree, the Minister for the Coordination of Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, is responsible for leading the Sherpa TrackG20, which will discuss non-financial economic issues. The challenges are related to energy, development, tourism, digital economy, education, work, agriculture, trade, investments, industry, health, the fight against corruption, the environment and climate change. “Under Indonesia’s leadership next year, the G20 will have the big theme Recovering Together, Recovering Stronger,” Airlangga said in a statement written after being appointed by Jokowi on Sunday, May 30, 2021. He assured that, through this forum, the Indonesian government would insist that for a stronger recovery, close cooperation between the G-20 countries is necessary. Economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will focus on increasing productivity, increasing economic stability and resilience, and ensuring inclusive and sustainable economic growth. “This theme shows Indonesia’s hopes and willingness to participate in global partnerships, as an effort to overcome the impact of the pandemic and again increase global confidence,” he said. Also Read: Airlangga’s Second Quarter Economic Projections May Reach 7% As head of Sherpa Track, the Minister of Economy is assisted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs to coordinate several key tasks in the implementation of the upcoming G-20 summit. He described the main tasks, among others, of coordinating the implementation of the tasks in charge of the areas to be carried out by a number of ministries and agencies (K / L) which are the local points of the working group of the G20. Then coordinate the implementation of the daily coordinator tasks, which consist of the Indonesian G20 co-sherpa, namely the expert staff of the Minister for the Coordination of the Economy in the field of connectivity, development of services and natural resources and special staff of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for strengthening priority programs. In addition, coordinate the implementation of a series of preparations and implementation of the Indonesian Presidency of the G20 to determine the master plan for the organization of the G20 KTT in 2022 and all meetings of the Sherpa line. The last task mentioned by Party Chairman Golkar is to determine the work plan and budget for each sector and submit reports to President Joko Widodo. In fact, Indonesia ranks second out of 61 countries in the world in terms of reading interest. How long do you want to be? Just start with #BacaSampaiTuntas

See source articles on Viva Warning: This article is a collaboration between Warta Ekonomi and Viva. Viva is responsible for all articles, photos, graphics, videos and the entire content of the article.







