Prime Minister Imran Khan launches country’s first green Eurobond to finance Diamer and Mohmand dams





Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at the launching ceremony of the Green Eurobond ceremony., Photo: Radio Pakistan Pakistan will build 10 new dams in 10 years, Prime Minister Khan said. Khan.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the country’s very first Eurobond on Monday.

The Prime Minister was the main guest at the Eurobond launch ceremony, where he congratulated the Chairman of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) as well as the authority.

The green Euro, called Indus Bond, was issued by WAPDA to raise $ 500 million to finance the Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

Prime Minister Khan lamented that Pakistan has a history of starting projects, but not finishing them. “We cannot move forward until we complete long-term projects,” he stressed.

Saying that the country has been regressing since 1985, Prime Minister Khan noted that Pakistan lacks long-term projects in all sectors. “Due to the lack of long-term projects, Pakistan has not been able to move forward,” he added.

He said 10 new dams were being built across Pakistan in 10 years, adding that these will help produce environmentally friendly electricity.

“Pakistan will get 10,000 MW of clean energy from these dams,” he said.

Speaking about the Billion Tree Tsunami program, the prime minister said his government has planted 5 billion trees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“By 2023, we will be planting 10 billion trees across Pakistan,” Prime Minister Khan added, saying the government is also planting trees in cities.

He also spoke about the government’s efforts for a clean environment, saying Pakistan is working on long-term policies. Prime Minister Khan said Pakistan is working to irrigate barren lands with flood water and the country is building 15 new national parks.

He referred to the health sector in the country, adding that in Pakistan doctors, nurses and paramedics were quite small compared to the general population.

Prime Minister Khan welcomed the government’s initiative to introduce health cards, adding that the country was working to establish a new “health system” in the country through which people in rural areas could also afford health care. health.

“Private hospitals across the country will increase due to the health system,” he added.

Prime Minister Khan said the government is working to generate wealth in Pakistan, adding that the Ravi River projects in Lahore and Bundal Island in Karachi reflect this.

