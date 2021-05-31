It’s time for justice, Tareen tells PM Imran





PUNJAB:

Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had pledged to see justice done, saying it was time for it.

“Unfounded allegations have been made against me and now a new date is released at every hearing,” Tareen said addressing the media after appearing in a Lahore court in the money laundering case.

“I respect Ali Zafar [in-charge investigation] who tried to complete the report, ”he said and added:“ We were hoping that the report would now be public, but that has not happened yet ”.

The head of the PTI further said: “It is assumed that he [Zafar] submitted the report to the Prime Minister, while it is also said that the report is positive for me. “

“Prime Minister Imran Khan promised that justice would be served, and therefore should be done now,” he said. “Do justice and don’t get involved in politics,” said the PTI chief.

Referring to the registration of a case against one of his collaborators, Tareen said: “The situation deteriorated when a case was registered against Nazir Chohan”.

He said he had not met any senior government official. “I will speak openly when I receive the report.”

Earlier, after being questioned by the learned court judge, the FIA ​​deputy director, referring to the transfer of the investigator, said changes had been made across the agency.

However, the judge asked how a general manager or someone else could transfer an investigator.

Subsequently, the court issued a show cause notice to the officer who transferred the OI and adjourned the hearing of Jahangir and Ali Tareen’s case until June 11.

Last week, on May 24, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar said Prime Minister Imran Khan did not want revenge on Tareen and would not give him any concessions.

“The prime minister’s 22-year struggle is not against one person; we go by the name of justice and we believe in justice,” Umar said at a ceremony in Ghotki today.

The minister asserted that the law is equal for the powerful and the weak in society.

Umar said the demands made by the Tareen group were “straightforward” and over which they deliberated.

