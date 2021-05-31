



The test of Mumbai Metro-2A and Metro-7, which is ready to make the journey of Mumbaikars still super-fast, …

Ajit Pawar criticizes Prime Minister Modi for not announcing aid to Maharashtra and providing Rs 1000 cr for Gujarat The Mumbai Metro-2A and Metro-7 test run, which is set to make Mumbaikars’ journey even faster, was inaugurated in the presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Minister of Revenue Balasaheb Thorat and other important leaders. . Speaking on the occasion organized by MMRDA, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar criticized the Modi government at the Center. Union Minister of State Ramdas Athavale was also present at the event organized by MMRDA. In his speech, Ramdas Athavale said: “If there are any requests from the state, tell me, I will do my best to reach this center and help.” In this regard, Ajit Pawar made two important requests to Ramdas Athavale and targeted the Modi government. “Ramdas Athavale told me and the Chief Minister to let me know if we need help from the Center. My only request to Ramdas Athavale is that if you are at the Center, remind Prime Minister Narendra Modi that when Cyclone Tauktae hit, Modi only visited Gujarat and immediately announced aid of Rs 1,000 crore. But why didn’t he come to Maharashtra? We don’t know yet. 1,000 crore was donated to Gujarat. Give Maharashtra what it thinks is right, ”Ajit Pawar said in his speech. Ajit Pawar also commented on the rise in the price of gasoline and made another request to Ramdas Athavale. “Various infrastructures are being put in place in Mumbai and further works will be carried out in the near future. But the price of gasoline has now reached Rs 100 in some cities. Therefore, Athavale Saheb, asked the Center to pay attention to the price of gasoline as well, ”Ajit Pawar advised.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos