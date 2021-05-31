Pak Minister Says Article 370 Of India’s Internal Affairs To Be Reconciled Soon After





LAHORE, Pakistan Pakistan has for the first time admitted the repeal of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, granting special laws and provisions to the mountainous states of Jammu and Kashmir, is an internal matter of the India.

The problem lies between the people of Jammu and Kashmir and India, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in a television interview earlier this month.

The issue is being debated in Indian courts as many [in India] challenged the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmirs.

The Narendra Modi government repealed Articles 370 and 35 of the Indian Constitution in August 2019, stripping the region of special powers vested in them when they agreed to join India after the partition of the subcontinent in 1947.

Under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act 2019, the region was divided into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (davecito / Flickr, (CC BY 2.0))

Human rights activists and opposition leaders condemned the Modi government for deciding unilaterally without consulting local stakeholders, unleashing a general communications blockade in the region, cutting it off from the rest of the country and the world and violated the fundamental rights of citizens.

When asked if Pakistan had an objection to India’s decision, Qureshi said: Much of the Indian population now thinks India has lost more by revoking the Kashmir autonomy status, whether it is section 370 or section 35A.

Following the repeal, the region was divided into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act 2019.

This reorganization has brought to the region a cause for dispute between India and its neighbors Pakistan and China under the direct control of the Indian government.

While responding to a question about any potential assurances India could have given Pakistan regarding the restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmirs, Qureshi said: There are outstanding issues between India and Pakistan that must be resolute, and the only way forward is through dialogue.

The statement by Qureshi and other senior Pakistani political leaders underscores that Islamabad may finally accept that forcing India to change its policy in Jammu and Kashmir is a failed approach.

Pakistan directly opposed India’s decision to revoke the Special Autonomous Status. (Parker Song-Pool / Getty Images)

Section 370 granted the former state of Jammu and Kashmirs a certain degree of autonomy and freedom to make its laws regarding property ownership and residence.

The region could prevent people outside the state from buying or settling in property. The current government of India says it has changed the status to put the state on the same footing as the rest of India.

For nearly two years now, Pakistan has directly opposed India’s decision to revoke the special autonomous status, with Pakistan’s foreign ministry issuing a condemnation statement after the decision.

No unilateral action by the Indian government can change this contested status, the statement noted, pledging to exercise all possible options to counter what Pakistan has called illegal measures.

Following Qureshis statement, a controversy erupted in Pakistani media questioning his statement.

Qureshi took to Twitter on May 9 to clarify his comments.

Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute on the agenda of the UN Security Council. The final settlement of the dispute lies in the UNSC resolution calling for a free and impartial plebiscite under UN auspices, he tweeted.

Nothing about Jammu and Kashmir can be India’s internal affair, he said.

Experts believe that it is possible that his clarification was aimed at satisfying the Pakistani national public and media.

The clarification on his part [Qureshi] is to deter the media and the general public from attacking the government, SyedAli Zia Jaffery, a researcher at the Center for Security, Strategy and Policy Research at Lahore University, told Zenger News.

After his U-turn, there were reports that the powerful Pakistani army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, is ready to abandon the Pakistans demanding that India restore the special status of the Kashmirs.

Some analysts believe Pakistan’s stance to end India’s decision to end a constitutional provision that gave Jammu and Kashmir its own constitution amid an internationally recognized dispute may no longer exist.

Pakistan is holding [backdoor] has been speaking for months now without making any requests related to the status of Jammu and Kashmirs, Ahmad Hassan, a professor at Pakistans Minhaj University, told Zenger News.

This essentially shows that Islamabad is not interested in the Jammu and Kashmir issue as a decisive issue as far as the country’s relations with India are concerned.

Experts say Pakistan was never interested in its much talked about policy of holding a plebiscite in Kashmir in the first place.

The point is, Pakistan never wanted a plebiscite, writes author BL Sharma in his book The Kashmir Story.

Despite a plethora of statements by its leaders to the contrary, his government’s acceptance of a plebiscite was not sincere. All the available evidence shows that she did everything in her power to prevent a plebiscite from being held.

India was the first to suggest a plebiscite as a peaceful method to resolve the Junagadh [a princely state under the British Raj] dispute with Pakistan. India made a similar offer to settle the situation in Kashmir in 1947. The plebiscite offer was reaffirmed in 1948, and when the United Nations Commission suggested it and India accepted the proposal, Sharma note.

This recent decision highlights the Pakistanis’ willingness to bury its long-standing policy of resolving the Kashmir issue, an essential condition for any talks with India to be held.

Pakistan demands flexibility from India on the special status of Jammu and Kashmirs because the Pakistani public will not agree to a deal unless New Delhi offers something to Islamabad.

Qureshi, in his TV interview, said India’s repeal of Section 370 and Section 35A had vitiated the environment between countries, said Maria Amjad, Pakistani affairs expert at the University. from Genoa, Italy, to Zenger News.

Therefore, this time India needs to show flexibility to create an enabling environment. Otherwise, it will be difficult for Pakistan to give the impression that this is a good deal.

Pakistan demands flexibility from India on the special status of Jammu and Kashmirs because the Pakistani public will not agree to a deal unless New Delhi offers something to Islamabad. (Betsy Joles / Getty Images)

Pakistan is trying to improve the outlook for relations with its neighbor. In March, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan authorized the opening of trade with India. However, the decision has been put on hold by the country’s federal cabinet over fears India needs to revisit the repeal.

Why open trade with India if you are a strong supporter of the Kashmir cause? asked Hassan. I think it was fear of public pressure and backlash that forced Pakistan to reconsider its decision.

Is Pakistan considering a new diplomatic route?

Some analysts argue that the feeling in Islamabad is that Pakistan has done nothing against India, despite its decades-long efforts to internalize the Kashmir dispute.

This sentiment was clear in the recent speeches of Pakistani army chiefs during the security dialogue in Islamabad. He said it was time for India and Pakistan to bury the past and move on.

For decades Pakistan has faced aggressive diplomacy from India on a global scale and has failed to counter India’s political and diplomatic influence and influence.

Indian missions, especially in Europe and the United States, have kept those in Pakistan at bay when expanding reach and access to decision-making circles.

This fact was also acknowledged by Imran Khan’s speech to his country’s diplomats earlier this month.

Indian missions, especially in Europe and the United States, have kept those in Pakistan at bay when expanding reach and access to decision-making circles. (Atul Loke / Getty Images)

Scolding Pakistani diplomats for not doing a good job, Khan asked them to learn from their Indian counterparts, whom he saw as more proactive, providing better services to their citizens.

Indian diplomats have done a lot to forge strategic ties with the United States, the European Union and even the Middle East, Hassan Khan, an Islamabad-based independent analyst, told Zenger News.

In the Middle East, they have specifically focused on Saudi Arabia and the traditional allies of the Emirati Pakistans in the recent past, Khan said. As a global trading power, Indian economic diplomacy is well ahead of Pakistan if the reality checks are taken into account.

Khan said the kind of assistance and support India receives from its Western allies is unmatched.

This is where Pakistan lacks attention despite its full cooperation in the Afghan peace process, a temporary partnership that will lead to no wonders of economic or diplomatic gains.

It is too early to say whether India will offer Pakistan anything that Islamabad could envision a conducive environment to gain space at the national level and initiate trade and other cooperation with New Delhi.

However, Pakistan may have reached a point where it has accepted India’s global status as a major diplomatic power.

War is not an option. It will be mutual suicide if Pakistan and India go to war, Qureshi said earlier.

(Edited by Gaurab Dasgupta and Amrita Das)

Minister Post Pak said Article 370 Indias Internal Matter recanted shortly after first appeared on Zenger News.

