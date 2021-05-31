Media refer to Donald Trump in articles about Joe Biden





Despite Donald Trump being out of the White House for exactly 130 days and exhausted from all major social media, the media can’t seem to leave Trump. In articles about President Joe Biden, the press often mentions former President Donald Trump.

The Pew Research Center has released new data on how Biden’s media coverage also includes mentions of Trump. Between January 21 and March 21, half of left-wing media reports on the Biden administration quote Trump. Even 47% of Biden’s stories targeting a right-wing audience refer to Trump.

As expected with a presidential transfer of leadership, “Trump was in 72% of all stories in the first week of the Biden presidency, and up to half of all stories for the first six weeks in the new Biden administration,” the Daily Wire Notes. But even in the ninth week of the Biden presidency, 42% of stories about the Biden administration also referred to Trump.

The media refrained from talking about Trump from March 1-5, only referring to the former president in 30% of the stories fixed on the Biden administration.

The same week that Neera Tanden withdrew her name from Biden’s candidate for the White House budget office, Democrats agreed to limit eligibility for stimulus checks and Senate Democrats overcame a deadlock on unemployment benefits to advance a COVID-19 relief plan, “the Pew Research Center wrote. Also in the news that week was the end of the masked tenures in Texas and Mississippi, a high profile interview between Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey, and reports that several of Dr. Seuss’ books ceased publication in because of concerns about negative racial images. “

Trump’s name is more or less referred to by the media depending on the subject of the Joe Biden-centric article.

“About six in ten articles that mentioned COVID-19 in a minor way (61%) also referred to Trump,” the Pew Research Center said. “The same was true for more than half of articles that made no mention of the virus at all (56%). But the percentage drops to 34% among articles that mentioned COVID-19 in a major way.”

In articles focused on Biden’s “leadership and character”, 56% of them also mentioned Trump. When discussing “the political agenda,” 44% of Biden’s articles also referred to Trump.

In Joe Biden’s articles on immigration, one of Trump’s key issues, the former president was mentioned in 68% of posts. However, when the articles focused on the economy, another major focal point of the Trump administration, the media only mentioned Trump 29% of the time in Biden’s articles.

