Li Keqiang Attends Second Partnership Summit for Green Growth and Global Goals 2030 (P4G)





On May 30, 2021, Premier Li Keqiang attended and spoke at the second Green Growth Partnerships and Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit via a video link. Li Keqiang said COVID-19, still prevalent around the world, is exacerbating global economic instability and uncertainty and imposing a major challenge on green and sustainable development. In the face of challenges and impacts, the international community must support and help each other and strive to ensure that development and green transformation go hand in hand and mutually reinforce each other for better and higher level growth. . Li Keqiang pointed out that never in history has a developing country as large as China attempted to achieve low-carbon and green development during its modernization process and a pleasant life for the people in the middle of the 21st century. century, which requires arduous efforts. Chinese President Xi Jinping said China aims to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and become carbon neutral by 2060. China will establish and perfect its green, low-carbon economic system and circular to promote the overall green transformation of economic and social development. Strategic priority will be given to reducing carbon emissions and effectively coordinating pollutant reduction and emission reduction. China will host the 15th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity in October, keen to work with the international community to advance global biodiversity governance to a new level. Li Keqiang made a three-part proposal. First, solidarity and coordination are needed to win the war against COVID-19. No country can ensure its development as long as the pandemic continues, nor detach itself from our interconnected world in the face of our common enemy COVID-19. Solidarity and coordination are the surest way for us to move forward. We must strengthen international cooperation in the fight against the pandemic and further refine the global system of health governance. We also need to strengthen policy coordination to ensure the security and stability of global industrial chains and supply chains through “fast lanes”, “green lanes” and more flexible means. Second, reform paths should be taken to promote green and low-carbon transformation. No country should stick to highly polluting, high-emission development pathways as part of post-pandemic recovery. Instead, we must firmly pursue economic development and environmental protection and prevent the impetus for extensive growth. We must seize the new opportunities offered by pandemic-driven business models, accelerating digital transformation and new economic growth engines stimulated to drive high-quality development. Third, developing countries facing specific challenges should be taken into account. The international community must respect the principles of common but differentiated responsibilities, attach great importance to the concerns and appeals of developing countries and provide them with increased technical, financial and capacity assistance to contribute to their green and low-carbon transformation. We must guarantee the WTO-centric system of multilateral trade rules, beware of new green trade barriers and oppose unilateralism and protectionism. Li Keqiang pointed out that green is the theme of future development. China will join with all parties to advance green recovery and create a better future for humanity. The second P4G summit was hosted by the Republic of Korea via video link and brought together leaders from over 60 countries and international organizations.

