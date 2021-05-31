Every election is now a plebiscite on Modi. Indian party system collapses

Text size:

IIndian politics are dominated by one man, Narendra Modi. I should correct that and maybe admit that it’s actually a man and a half, Modi and AmitShah, who dominate the political landscape.

The latest C-VoterMood of the Nations survey confirms the unassailable power of Prime Ministers. On the second anniversary of his second term, as he presided over the mass deaths from the disease pandemic and the omnishambles that is India’s vaccination policy, Modi received only a polished punch to his fingers.Moditoday it still commands 60% of approval ratings.

The personality of Modis prevails even over the party system has led to the destruction of any viable opposition today. The astonishing fact remains that the politics of over 136 crorepeople are influenced by one man and one name. The overly assembled or national elections over the past seven years now appear as periodic plebiscites on Modi.

The rise of the leader, the personality or the person in Indian democracy has come at the expense of the political party. Democracy, and in particular parliamentary democracies, a vector of power and representation, has always been the political party.

To call it the arrival of presidential politics in a parliamentary system explains nothing. America, as the largest presidential system in the world, depends entirely on two parties. In fact, the victory of Joe Bidens resurrected the powers of the party system in American democracy.

It is easy to lament the disappearance of the political party’s powers and to blame it on the seductions of social media in particular. However, that would be a mistake. Without a doubt, social media has amplified and even accelerated if not the insignificance of the party and then certainly its powerlessness. The key problem is that not only does one face or personality trump the institutional body of the party system and Parliament by extension, but it entirely determines Indian democracy.

Goodbye party? Modi and Indiras take power

Modi became a national leader by crushing his own party structures. Going back on top and changing asidestalwarts like LK Advani and others who had driven the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from a marginal force in Indian democracy to a national party in two short decades, Modi had, in fact, bribed the party to itself. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the infantry of the Hindutva family, first took advantage of it. As the oldest institution of the Sangh Parivar,the formidable army of RSS volunteers finally entered Indian politics with an emissary appointed to the Modis cabinet. Seven years later, it’s unclear who’s running whom at this point. Safe to say, Modi remains the best bet even for RSS, an organization otherwise known to avoid and despise personality cults.

However, Modi was only walking on old ground: he had in fact copied Indira Gandhis’ playbook. When the Congressbosses rejected his political ambitions and leadership bid, Indira Gandhi destroyed the old party structures and came to power. Bypassing the party, Indira Gandhi reshaped her own personality as a character of the nation. Indira is India and India is Indiramay have been written by unasycophant,but it has become one of the most famous slogans in the history of Indian democracy. Strikingly, the slogan captured a major turning point in the life of the political party and arguably heralded its final fate.

The violent end of the Indira era, however, coincided with the rise of multiparty democracy in India.

Yet at the time, as today, it was a single national party with several minor parties and the rare large regional party that makes up Democratic mathematics indias. Prior to Modis’ majority tenure, coalitions that were primarily a combination of small and large family businesses, often embodying caste interests or regional separatist congressional blocs, created winning mandates for the BJP and congressional-led governments. .

The recent results of the Assembly elections only confirm once again this phenomenon whereby the BJP is likely to face regional challenges, as it has done in Bengal and Punjab, even as Modi remains on pole position.

Two ideas from India and two national parties?

In the rise of personality above the party, Congress now has a lot more to lose than the BJP. To begin with, any competition betweenswayamsevak Modi and the so-calledshahzadawill always have only one winner. Democracy is a politics without kings, and the prince, so sincere, humble and precise, will, by definition, be put aside for the benefit of everyone Modi.

If Modi learned from Indira Gandhi by taking on his own party, then it is time for Congress to learn from BJP. There is no doubt that the Indians identify with Modi. But it will be a bigger mistake to interpret that all Modi stands for are his humble origins.

It is time to accept what intellectuals close to the BJP have been asking for for a while. Namely, that there is not just one idea of ​​India. The viscerally vivid cliché of the idea of ​​India dates back to JawaharlalNehru who anointed India as more than a place and as a vision that conveyed India’s strength and freedom stemming from its plurality.

By countering this idea and staging the first Hindu politics, Modi embodies the Hindutva, above all else. Modi is above all the face of the Hindutva, and the humility of his origins is only an accident of birth.

There are indeed two ideas from India. Indian democracy is not a fight between Modi and a face of opposition yet to be discovered. It is a contest against the Hindutva who found his image in Modi. It took the RSS and the Hindutvanearly a century to rule India. Modi thus makes up for lost time and quickly pursues policies which will recast India in the Hindutvas mold.

On the other hand, history is now a burden on Congress even as it is identified as the crucible of India’s freedom. The Congress will have to radicalize its own origins and therefore the party. The party preceded and outlasted all the great personalities who became its face. The lack of ideological clarity in the face of declining power has exacerbated the factional conflict within Congress.

The dilemma is not whether Rahul Gandhi is a dynast or a prince, a reluctant leader or an absent figure. But rather, aside from the past, what does Congress represent?

India today is undeniably remade by Hindutva. As the main and original national party, Congress is in desperate need of a powerful new idea to counter the Hindutva.

Two ideas and two national parties are needed for Indian democracy to survive Modis Hindutva.

Shruti Kapila teaches the history of modern India and world political thought at the University of Cambridge. Twitter: @ shrutikapila. Views are personal.

(Edited by Neera Majumdar)

