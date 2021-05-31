Pakistan reports lowest coronavirus positivity rate of 4.05% in nearly three months





Traders standing outside their stores amid the shutdown. Pakistan reported the lowest coronavirus rate of 4.05% in nearly three months on Monday.The country has now reported a positivity rate below 5% for the seventh day in a row.The daily number of deaths per day from Covid -19 in Pakistan remains below 100 for the 10th in a row. day.

ISLAMABAD: Amid a steady decline in infections, Pakistan on Monday reported the lowest coronavirus rate of 4.05% in nearly three months after 2,117 new cases emerged in the past 24 hours across the country.

The country last recorded a COVID-19 positivity rate of 4.04% on March 5. Pakistan has now reported a positivity rate of less than 5% for the seventh day in a row.

According to official data provided by the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC), approximately 52,223 tests have been performed in the past 24 hours, of which 2,117 have tested positive, bringing the total number of cases to 921,053. nowadays.

43 people have lost the battle against the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 20,779 nationwide.

At least 43 people have lost the battle against the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 20,779 across the country. Pakistan’s daily death toll from Covid-19 remains below 100 for the 10th day in a row.

The number of active cases stands at 56,347 while around 607,205 people have recovered from the virus so far.

The third wave of the pandemic is gradually easing amid vaccination campaigns across the country.

Last week, the NCOC opened the walk-in coronavirus vaccination for people aged 30 and over and teachers over 18.

The walk-in vaccination for teachers over 18 is open. Teachers can go to any vaccination center with the CNIC, a letter stamped from the head of the institution / teachers’ ID card and get vaccinated, CNIC tweeted later the same day.

A digital portal has been launched by the federal government for registration through which a code is assigned to the person. They can then go to a designated vaccination center and receive a vaccine.

