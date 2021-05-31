Did he break the laws of the Catholic Church when he got married?





Johnson and Johnson is no longer just the name of a pharmaceutical company, but now also refers to the British Prime Minister, as the British media reported this weekend. On Saturday, Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds, now Johnson, were able to say yes when the couple were Catholics in a secret ceremony in Westminster Cathedral. The marriage is Boris Johnson’s third. And precisely this detail hangs several members of the Catholic Church, writes The Guardian. Because according to the Catholic Church, it is not possible to get married several times because the Church does not recognize divorce. Another marriage can only take place if the previous spouse has died. But that doesn’t apply to Boris Johnson, who divorced his first wife, Allegra Mostyn-Owen, in 1993 and most recently Marina Wheeler in November of last year. Can anyone explain to me how Boris Johnson, who left the Catholic Church while attending Eton and was divorced twice, can get married in Westminster Cathedral when I have to tell good Catholics practitioners who want another marriage in the church that this is not possible? wrote Reverend Mark Drew on Twitter. Can anyone explain to me how “Boris” Johnson, who left the Catholic Church at Eaton and is twice divorced, can get married at Westminster Cathedral, when I have to say to practicing good faith Catholics who want a second marriage in the Church that it is not possible? – Mark Drew (@ PhilHellene1960) May 29, 2021 Carrie Johnson previously declared herself a public Catholic believer, while Boris Johnson, now a Dbt Catholic, later rejected the Catholic Church in favor of the Anglican Church. Principal and Pastor Paul Butler on Twitter calls the wedding an extraordinary event: When I think about how people I know have been treated / shunned by the Catholic Church because of the desire for another marriage and even the sacrament. Still a standard for the rich and one for the poor. Still a canon law for the rich and one for the poor. – Father Paul Butler (@RedRector) May 29, 2021 The Catholic Church has been accommodating to Boris Johnson, but why not to others? asks journalist Christopher Lamb during his live visit on BBC Radio 5. According to Austen Ivereigh, author of several books on the Catholic Church, there is a simple explanation for how Boris Johnson could be married to a Catholic. He explains on Twitter that it is likely that the Prime Minister’s two former marriages were not recognized by Catholic law because his ex-spouses were not Catholics. At the same time, weddings were not Catholic ceremonies. Austen Ivereigh therefore considers that a simple administrative procedure was used to declare invalid previous marriages. When the canonical form of marriage has not been observed and the marriage has not subsequently been validated in the Church, a simple administrative process is used to declare such marriages invalid in Church law. – Austen Ivereigh (@austeni) May 30, 2021 According to a spokesperson for the Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, approval of the marriage by the cardinal is not required, as the marriage conforms to church standards. The bride and groom are both parishioners of Westminster Cathedral parish and Dbt Catholics. All the necessary steps have been taken (…) and all the formalities completed before the marriage.







