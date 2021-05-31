Sanjaya Baru | Flows in the links between the Central State and the breakdown of trust

A cooperative relationship between the two is essential for good governance in a quasi-federal administrative system like India’s

An exceptional address to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council by Tamil Nadus Finance Minister PT Rajan, a controversial interaction between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the remarks questionable VK Paul, member of Niti Aayog, blaming state governments for the mess on the Covid vaccination strategy is once again drawing attention to the dismal state of Center-State relations today. Mr. Modi came to power in New Delhi in 2014 promising to adopt cooperative federalism as his watchword. After seven years in office, he reminds many across India of the Indira Gandhi era, when the Center straddled states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modis ‘recent direct interaction with district magistrates, ignoring their chief ministers, also recalled Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhis’ attempt to empower district-level bodies, funding them directly from New Delhi. , bypassing state governments.

The Indira-Rajiv era of unhappy central-state relations has been contested by several powerful chief ministers, including Jyoti Basu, NT Rama Rao and Mr. Karunanidhi. The Center is a conceptual myth, said NTR, who in the early 1980s established himself as a strong advocate for the rights of legislatures and state governments.

Seeking to regain the confidence of provincial political leaders, Indira Gandhi appointed the Justice Sarkaria Commission on Center-State Relations in 1983. Whenever Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had problems dealing with state governments, he remembered, jokingly of the NTR’s assertion and himself recalling Judge Sarkarias’ views.

During the quarter-century from 1989 to 2014, successive MPs had managed Center-State relations within the framework of a consensual policy. Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao, Atal Behari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh have enjoyed excellent personal, political and administrative relations with all Chief Ministers, regardless of their political affiliation.

In this context, it is disconcerting to hear the Minister of Finance of Tamil Nadu speak of a deterioration in the relationship of trust between the governments of the Union and the States. It was even more disturbing to see a photograph of a scheduled meeting between the PM and CM of West Bengal in which the PM was seated at the head of the table and the CM and other officials, including the head of the BJP opposition in the state. Assembly, were to be seated on both sides of the table. In this case, Ms. Banerjee chose not to attend the meeting.

During his first term, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh traveled to many state capitals to chair meetings with state MCs and their colleagues and ministerial officials, often accompanied by the Vice-Chairman of the Planning Commission. and senior central government officials. The seating arrangement still had the PM and his team sitting across the table, facing the MC and his colleagues. It was a gesture of respect that built trust. The purpose of these meetings was to discuss the implementation of various state-funded projects at the state level. The Center has the money, but it is the states that implement all the projects and programs. A cooperative relationship between the two is essential for good governance in a quasi-federal administrative system like that of India.

The deterioration of the relationship of trust referred to by Tamil Nadu’s finance minister contrasts with the environment of trust and mutual compromise that former finance minister Arun Jaitley alluded to when addressing a parliamentary session special at midnight for the launch of the new TPS system. The late Arun Jaitley paid tribute to three state finance ministers affiliated with political parties opposed to the BJP – Thomas Isaac of Kerala, Haseeb Drabu of Jammu and Kashmir and Amit Mitra of West Bengal – for their cooperation and their contribution to the introduction. of the GST possible. The consensus style of the Jaitleys, which he learned at the feet of Prime Minister Vajpayee, has served the nation well.

Narendra Modis’ imperious manner as prime minister contrasts with his attitude to the central government as chief minister of Gujarat and his pledge to pursue cooperative federalism. When Ms Banerjee objected to not being allowed to speak during the prime minister’s interaction with district magistrates, BJP spokespersons berated her for speaking out of turn. This incident reminded me of what was happening in New Delhis Vigyan Bhavan at Senior Ministerial Conferences during Dr Manmohan Singh’s first term. Mr. Modi would come out of these meetings to address a group of selected media representatives, convened by CM staff, in the lobby of Vigyan Bhavan. Ms. Banerjee may have learned from this example how a CM could take over a PM at a national conference.

Whatever the jokes and the normal political differences between the parties, the point is that such interactions between the PM and the MC were generally cordial and professional during the tenures of consensual PMs like Narasimha Rao, Vajpayee and Dr Manmohan Singh. The current phase of discord and mistrust must be brought to an end if India’s political leaders as a whole are to face the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and restore economic momentum.

Neither the management of the pandemic and the vaccination campaign, nor the challenge of fiscal stabilization and restoring growth momentum can be taken care of by the central government alone. The citizen demands a rational and efficient vaccination program, humane and competent health care administration and a revival of economic growth, employment opportunities and confidence in the medium-term prospects of the economy. The bizarre games of political one-upmanship, the consequent weakening of federal institutions and systems, and the game of mutual blame between Central and State politicians do not serve the interests of the citizen and the nation.

India has gone through many crises and quickly recovered when the Center and the States shared a spirit of cooperative federalism. Any excessive politicization of federal governance serves neither to manage the pandemic nor to economic recovery, nor even to an overall improvement in the well-being of citizens. A prolonged period of political tribulation and lingering tensions between the Center and the states has already had a negative impact on governance and economic development. In this case, the nation needs a renewed commitment to cooperative federalism as defined by the principles of the Constitution.

