China takes most visible step yet to curb yuan gain

China forced banks to hold more foreign currency in reserve for the first time in more than a decade, its most important move to date to contain the yuan surge.

The country’s financial institutions will have to keep 7% of their currencies in reserve from June 15, according to a central bank declaration Monday. This represents an increase of 2 percentage points, and the first such increase since 2007. This move, which the People’s Bank of China says will help with liquidity management, effectively reduces the supply of dollars and others. landed currencies – putting pressure on the yuan to weaken. . The Chinese currency fell 0.2% at 7:06 p.m. Monday in Hong Kong.

Even if analysts said The direct impact may be small, the move is the PBOC’s clearest signal that it is unhappy with the yuan’s push to a three-year high against the greenback. Authorities had so far limited their response to rhetoric: A former central bank official and state media commentary slammed the currency over the weekend.

“The PBOC wants to show the market – if the rally continues, it has many measures to slow it down and the market will fail if it wants to make speculative bets,” said Zhou Hao, economist at Commerzbank AG in Singapore. “It’s more of a symbolic gesture, because no matter how the PBOC increases the costs of financing on the foreign exchange, the yuan rate will almost always be higher.”

Betting on the yuan has been a successful strategy over the past year. The currency has jumped 13% against the dollar since last May, when it was close to its lowest level since 2008 amid the effects of the pandemic and the trade war with U.S. brokers including Citic Securities Co. , Scotiabank and Westpac Banking Corp. Expect the currency to climb to 6.2 against the dollar from the current 6.3736. It would be the strongest since a devaluation in 2015.

The yuan is supported by China’s economic recovery and its high yield markets are attractive to global investors. A context of imported inflation reinforces the argument for a stronger yuan. Against a basket of trading partners, the Chinese currency is the strongest since 2016.

The rise in the foreign exchange reserves ratio is likely to freeze around $ 20 billion in liquidity, according to Guan Tao, a former official with the State Administration of Foreign Exchange. The increase demonstrates the strong determination of the Chinese central bank to curb the rapid appreciation of the yuan, and the PBOC has more tools if speculation emerges in the currency market, it mentionned.

Recent history shows that traders should beware. In the wake of the devaluation, the yuan fell about 11% at the end of 2016, jumped 11% to its peak in 2018, before reversing again to drop 13% in September 2019 When the yuan’s momentum became too extreme, authorities often took steps to stop the movements. In In early 2018, for example, the yuan fell the most in two months, as authorities gave the green light to banks to submit quotes for weaker fixings.

Beijing appears to be sticking to its market liberalization target as part of President Xi Jinping’s downsizing plans moral hazard. It is not just the yuan where direct intervention is now an unusual sight. The “national team” of state-backed funds is rarely seen in the $ 12 trillion stock market unless the moves risk turning into panic or mania. Even in the commodity market, where officials struggle to bring prices down, the efforts have been largely verbal rather than direct.

If the central bank takes more assertive action, such as setting considerably weaker fixings, it could reinforce the belief that only brutal intervention is worth paying attention. Yet the Communist Party has made it clear that it will act to reduce speculation and guard against risks to financial stability, especially in the race.until the centenary of the founding of the Party in July.

“We don’t see this as a punctual change, but probably the start of a trend, ”said Becky Liu, head of China macroeconomic strategy at Standard Chartered, of Monday’s move from the PBOC. “This could be seen as a new medium-term management mechanism for the yuan, along with other countercyclical measures.”

– With the help of Ran Li, Tania Chen and Livia Yap

