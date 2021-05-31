Connect with us

China takes most visible step yet to curb yuan gain

China forced banks to hold more foreign currency in reserve for the first time in more than a decade, its most important move to date to contain the yuan surge.

The country’s financial institutions will have to keep 7% of their currencies in reserve from June 15, according to a central bank declaration Monday. This represents an increase of 2 percentage points, and the first such increase since 2007. This move, which the People’s Bank of China says will help with liquidity management, effectively reduces the supply of dollars and others. landed currencies – putting pressure on the yuan to weaken. . The Chinese currency fell 0.2% at 7:06 p.m. Monday in Hong Kong.

Even if analysts said The direct impact may be small, the move is the PBOC’s clearest signal that it is unhappy with the yuan’s push to a three-year high against the greenback. Authorities had so far limited their response torhetoric: A former central bank official and state media commentary slammed the currency over the weekend.

“The PBOC wants to show the market – if the rally continues, it has many measures to slow it down and the market will fail if it wants to make speculative bets,” said Zhou Hao, economist at Commerzbank AG in Singapore. “It’s more of a symbolic gesture, because no matter how the PBOC increases the costs of financing on the foreign exchange, the yuan rate will almost always be higher.”

The Chinese currency mostly only gained last year

Betting on the yuan has been a successful strategy over the past year. The currency has jumped 13% against the dollar since last May, when it was close to its lowest level since 2008 amid the effects of the pandemic and the trade war with U.S. brokers including Citic Securities Co. , Scotiabank and Westpac Banking Corp.Expect the currency to climb to 6.2 against the dollar from the current 6.3736. It would be the strongest since a devaluation in 2015.

The yuan is supported by China’s economic recovery and its high yield markets are attractive to global investors. A context of imported inflation reinforces the argument for a stronger yuan. Against a basket of trading partners, the Chinese currency is thestrongest since 2016.

