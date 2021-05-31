This morning guest leaves Dermot OLeary in hysteria with Boris Johnson’s sex commentary





Bev Turner didn’t hesitate when she appeared on This Morning on Monday to discuss the recent weddings of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds.

This morning’s host Dermot O’Leary was stunned by Monday’s show after a guest commented on Boris Johnson’s sex life. Dermot and his co-host Alison Hammond invited Bev Turner and Matthew Wright to the ITV show to discuss the latest headlines and, of course, they were eager to discuss the Prime Minister’s shock wedding. Boris, 56, married Carrie Symonds on Saturday May 29 in a secret ceremony at Westminster Cathedral – but Bev said she thought the timing was horrible. When Matthew commented on how the nuptials dominated the headlines, Bev said: “You could argue that maybe it wasn’t accidental because, of course, all the front pages are filled with Carrie and her flower hat. slightly oversized today, her crown. “













Picture: ITV)







“Meow!” Dermot replied. “She looks good though, can’t everything be about what she’s wearing?” “No, of course not, but every time I see them I just think she must be sleeping with Boris Johnson!” Bev continued. His shocking comment made Dermot, Alison, and Matthew burst into laughter, but it seemed like a nervous laugh. “Like on a very trivial level it just turns my stomach on this grassroots level, but on a more political level I think the timing is just appalling,” Bev added.













Picture: ITV)





“But don’t they deserve to be happy in their private life?” Alison then asked him. “Listen, everyone deserves to be happy in their private life, I wouldn’t disagree with that but I just think today is a huge day for the country because the ushers can come in and grab it again property, as of today, homes can be repossessed, I just think the timing is horrible, ”argued Bev.













Picture: Downing Street via Getty Images)



“Will the timing ever be right?” Dermot then asked. “Do you both think they should have held back?” “I just don’t know what the rush was,” Bev said, as Matthew added, “You’ve got a summer vacation looming in seven, eight weeks. They’ve got a long time, a summer break, where they can basically do whatever they want. “ This morning airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on ITV.







