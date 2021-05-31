Can Imran Khans Pakistan Really Become a Welfare State?





We wish, said Jinnah, pleading for Pakistan on March 22, 1940, that our people develop to the maximum their spiritual, cultural, economic, social and political life in a way that we think best and in accordance with our own ideals. and according to the genius of our people.

The federal government of the PTI will present its budget for 2021-2022 in mid-June with its fourth minister of finance in office. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of a welfare state with an inclusive economic and financial structure has been one of the most discursive economic policies since taking office.

Imran Khan started with his own followers, Asad Umar, a former business executive as finance minister, but quickly abandoned him and enlisted a technocrat Hafeez Shaikh to realize his vision. But two years later, drastic inflation in the country saw Hafeez Shaikhs unceremoniously walk out of cabinet.

Khan turned again to a politician, a well-articulated young economist Hammad Azhar, but his blow was limited to a simple press conference. And now we finally have a technocrat Shaukat Tareen, banker by profession, back in the office to make Imran Khan dream of a welfare state and Riyasat-e-Madina come true.

Shaukat Tareen, in his interviews and press conferences, presented his revolutionary ideas for creating an inclusive, integrative and well-being economy in Pakistan. An economic configuration that will uplift the poor and destitute populations of the country.

The success of his ideas will be clear in the coming months. But an economy constrained by the debts and evil financial programs of the IMF and the World Bank on the outside and the interests of the elites on the inside, is difficult to transform into a social economy overnight. So the question that arises here is how will the Imran Khans dream of a welfare state?

Pakistan’s economic reality

As mentioned in the quote at the beginning of this article, Quaids’s vision was to create a system that was intrinsic and not borrowed, and most importantly, the Islamic economic system that was the basis of Riyasat e Madina, the true welfare state, was intrinsic. and not borrowed either.

But if we look at Pakistan’s current economic and financial system, it is not intrinsic but borrowed. It is based on Western capitalism and free trade and is neglected by their financial institutions.

Over the past seventy years, we have carried out a dozen IMF programs, overhauled our economy several times, brought in so many teams and economic advisers, but our economy has still not grown.

Thus, we see oppressed people struggling to achieve their goals. We are seeing a huge wealth gap, peaking unemployment, the worst levels of poverty and illiteracy, a health care crisis, failing infrastructure, minimal growth rates and pernicious GDP. All lined up on crushing debt.

We have one of the highest food security crisis risks in the world. Our agriculture, which serves nearly 60 percent of the population, has stopped at almost irreparable damage.

We also have one of the most flawed tax systems in the world. The capture of the elite and the status quo made the rich richer and the poor poorer. Capitalism, feudalism, economic injustice, economic disparity, exploitation of debt, hoarding, banking monopoly and financial inequality have added to our already deteriorating social, social and judicial system. Our standard of living is crippled.

The Pakistani economic system is reminiscent of a proverbial blind man who grabs an elephant’s tail and concludes that an elephant is a kind of paintbrush.

The reason is that we have strayed from our ideology and our intrinsic needs as mentioned by Quaid and the teachings of Islam. Our governments have tried to follow foreign economic systems in order to make their masters happy and stay aligned with the world, but at the cost of destroying our own society and economy.

Break the chains

Quaid told the State Bank of Pakistan at the inaugural meeting on July 1, 1948. The Western economic system has created problems that are almost insoluble for mankind. He failed to do justice between man and man and to eliminate friction on the international ground. On the contrary, he was largely responsible for the two world wars. “

He added: “The Western world, despite its advantages of mechanization and industrial efficiency, is today in a worse situation than ever in history. Adopting Western economic theory and practice will not help us achieve our goal of creating a happy and satisfied people.

But over the past seventy years, we have succumbed to the same system that Quaid warned us against. And until we change the whole system, we won’t be able to achieve welfare and prosperity in pieces.

Our main goal should be to change and reform the whole system. And our approach to this issue must be intrinsic, realistic, revolutionary and creative. We must move beyond blind imitation of the Western economic system and adopt a truly Islamic and national ideological basis.

We will break the status quo, capture by elites, feudalism and capitalism and rebuild our economy on the new foundations that meet our needs and help the economic and social uplift of the people and create fairness and equality. in the country.

We will have to rebuild our banking system with the prohibition of interest, distinguishing between halal and haram, create optimization instead of maximization of consumption, create business ethics, equitable distribution of wealth and the prohibition of hoarding and of the concentration of wealth in a few hands.

We will rebuild the Islamic system of Zakat and Khiraaj and a fair distribution of land ownership. And we will ensure social justice for everyone in the country. Only in this way will we be able to realize our vision of a welfare state.

The author is a physician by profession and can be contacted at [email protected] The opinions expressed in the article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Global Village Space.

