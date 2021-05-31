Lesson to Modi from Accidental Prime Minister PM Ki Kursi Jameen SE Door Kar Deti Hai

Text size:

TThis was a model for union ministers and BJP officials who took action against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for disrespecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi last Friday. Their tweets suggested a common dark / black day, petty politics, cooperative federalism, constitutional values, petulance, ego, and public welfare.

An hour before the Prime Minister travels to Kalaikunda Air Base in Bengal for a Cyclone Yaas review meeting, the head of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Information and Technology Department, Amit Malviyatweetedhow Banerjee, at his best, was going to skip it for petty politics. Eight hours later, Union Minister Smriti Irani criticized the Bengal CM for petulance and petty politics.

Suvendu Adhikari, new leader of BJPwas talkingthe petty politics of the Banerjees, the disrespect for constitutional values ​​and how it was on a dark day in India, the long-standing ethic of cooperative federalism, a principle held sacred by Prime Minister Modi. If Adhikari thought it was a “dark day,” Union Minister Prakash Javadekarcalledit is the dark day when the ethics of cooperative federalism and constitutional values ​​were shattered. Soon the national president of the BJP, JP Nadda, was alsospeakingon how PM Modi holds the principles of cooperative federalism very sacred.

How BJP leaders and ministers tweet to prove their relevance to Modi is not the issue here. This is not the common scenario of outrage, although he does know that a communications official in the Prime Minister’s Office keeps the passwords for the social media accounts of BJP leaders, especially those with important follow-ups.

The ministers’ tweets are just a microcosm of how independent, creative and constructive thinking has become a victim in government. Even the indignation due to the lack of respect towards the Prime Minister must be scripted! Read their daily tweets and interviews: singing Modi hymns, bashing the opposition, conspiracy theories, all sound and fury mean nothing. Modibhaktifor survival is not a new trait among ministers, but they also seem to have created an imaginary world for the prime minister.

Yes man

One CM (Jharkhands Hemant Soren) can search the PM for telephone politics, another (Banerjee) can skip a cyclone review meeting with the PM, and yet another (Uddhav Thackeray) can call his survey air in Gujarat a photo session, but that did not deter the PM from presenting Team India. You couldn’t blame captain Virat Kohli if half the members of the Indian cricket team treated him as biased, could you?

As he enters his eighth year in office, Modi may like to listen to his predecessor, Dr Manmohan Singh, inThe accidental prime minister, a2019 film based on a memoir by Sanjaya Baru, Singhs’ real-life and on-reel media advisor.

PMki kursi jameen is wearing kar deti hai; sirffiles, ministersgoldbureaucratsnazar aate hain. Mujhe har khabar chahiye, bina kisi darrke, bina kisi ummeed ke. Sanjaya,youinmeraSanjayabanna hoga(The prime minister’s president takes one away from the reality on the ground; you can only see files, ministers and bureaucrats. I want every piece of information, without fear or expectation. Sanjaya, you must become my Sanjaya), says Manmohan Singh to Baru in the coil-life.

Singh was obviously referring to Sanjaya, the blind king Dhritarashtras aid in divine vision in the epicMahabharata, who would tell him about the events of the Pandava-Kaurava battle.

There is no comparison between Singh and Modi, of course. Unlike his predecessor, Modi was the man of the masses. He doesn’t need any Sanjaya to tell him what his party and his cabinet colleagues might do. But there is merit in what Singh said in the film that the Prime Minister’s chair takes the occupier so far from the roots that he only sees his ministers. And if it happens to be a group of sycophants, a PM may or may not see harm.

The Modi Indians voted for

So, is PM Modi losing contact with the ground? I hope not. But the indications are a little disconcerting. The Modi Indians repeatedly voted that they knew the pulse of the people so much that they could take irrational measures like demonetization and they encouraged it. But that Modi would not seek credit for increasing the production of liquid oxygen 10 times, without even acknowledging the deaths of hundreds of people due to its shortage. He would not rush to politically important states when hit by cyclones, but would stay indoors when thousands have to fight on two fronts with the coronavirus and government apathy. Last but not least, he would not allow his ministers to chase the leaders of the opposition leaders in packs, instead of deploying them to deal with the victims of Covid on the ground.

The Modi people knew they would make an example of what sparked such a political storm in West Bengal involving all political actors in matters of public welfare. Bengal opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, accused of the Narada scam and political turnaround, might not have been a great choice to start. It is nevertheless a good start. Why should only the ruling establishment participate in discussions about disaster relief? Let the thief minister and the opposition leader (s) brief the prime minister on the realities on the ground.

Imagine PM Modi visiting every state capital and with the CM and opposition leaders inspecting hospitals and other Covid facilities! Imagine the impact if they make surprise visits to rural health clinics and community health centers together! Let him go to Ghazipur, Buxar and Indore and hear first hand from people about the issues they face in getting medical help, vaccines and cremations and burying the dead.

Think of the great political outlook that such visits will have: it was the Modi Indians who voted.

Opinions are personal.

