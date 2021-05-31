Pakistan seeks to punish army criticism – The diplomat





Publicity

There is no lack of admiration for the armed forces in Pakistan. From rescuing victims of natural disasters and plane crashes to saving climbers stranded from frozen peaks and donating COVID-19 blows from them to speed up the country’s coronavirus vaccination campaign, the armed forces are revered for their courage and the extraordinary sacrifices made. while protecting the sovereignty of Pakistan.

But in a perfect world, no one is above criticism. More so, a powerful security establishment in a country that has repeatedly experienced military intervention, including three decades of dictatorships.

Lately, the armed forces have faced increasing scrutiny over allegations of interference in matters of civilian governance, with the most recent episode involving intelligence officers holding the provincial police chief hostage in Karachi.

In an attempt to control the narrative, Pakistani parliament member Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) introduced a bill to criminalize criticism of the armed forces. Approved by the Home Office, the bill proposes a two-year prison sentence, 500,000 Pakistani rupees (approximately $ 3,226) in fines, or both for those who “willfully ridicule, discredit or defame them. Pakistan armed forces or a member thereof. “

In April, the bill was approved by a parliamentary group. It has yet to be presented to the National Assembly for a vote.

Since the bill proposes an amendment to the general body of criminal laws of Pakistan, it applies not only to citizens, but to entities including, but not limited to, the media. Those who oppose the bill argue that it violates article 19 of Pakistan’s constitution which grants the right to freedom of speech and expression and to the freedom of the press.

In the past two and a half years since Prime Minister Imran Khan took office, Pakistan’s ranking in the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) Press Freedom Index has fallen from 139 in 2018 to 142 in 2019 and 145 last year.

While muzzling freedom of expression is not a new concept in Pakistan, it is unprecedented for a democratically elected government to impose such a restriction, sparking more and more claims that it is a regime. hybrid, thanks to its de facto sharing of power with the military.

Publicity

Despite the periodic crackdown on press freedom and dissent, the military is rarely, if ever, criticized in the mainstream media. Historically, newsrooms across the country have implemented editorial policies on topics deemed sensitive, allowing editors to master the art of using oblique terms to veil criticism.

As obstructive as the bill may seem to press freedom, it would hardly affect the functioning of a newsroom. However, this would expose the unspoken red lines created by the editorial guidelines through the implementation of a law.

With this amendment, the Khan government will effectively legalize self-censorship and not just in newsrooms.

Under the current Islamabad waiver and the restrictions it imposed, interviews with opposition leaders were suppressed mid-air, journalists and columnists were routinely censored, as financial pressure forced several news agencies to close or downsize, in many media professionals who lose their jobs.

In such a situation, social media has emerged as a parallel news hub for information dump and conversations dismissed by mainstream media.

In a country where laws are commonly misused, the new bill threatens to restrict political discourse on social media and prevent the public, opposition politicians and rights groups from deliberating on the military leaders who would have acted beyond its attributions.

A conversation about the activities of the armed forces in no way detracts from its stature, but by blocking free speech the government has politicized the issue and put military leaders in the limelight around the world.

The bill was strongly condemned by sitting ministers belonging to the Khans party as well as members of opposition parties. But if history is anything to follow, Pakistani politicians are not known for staying the course.

