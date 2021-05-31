Why Naveen Patnaik did not ask PM Modi for help with Cyclone Yaas





On May 28, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Center did not need to open its purse strings for his state to provide aid to Cyclone Yaas. Patnaik reportedly passed it on during a review meeting with Modi following the PM’s aerial investigation of the north coast and central Odisha affected by the cyclone, which made landfall on May 26. We can manage it ourselves. We have enough for now, he reportedly said. On the same day, the Chief Minister of Odisha tweeted again on the matter: With the country at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, we did not ask for any immediate financial aid to overwhelm the central government and would like to manage it with our own resources. to overcome the crisis. While appreciating Patnaik’s gesture, Modi announced an advance package of Rs 500 crore for Odisha from the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) kitty while cyclone aid for West Bengal and Jharkhand was around Rs 250 crore each. The Chief Minister of Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, has set the losses due to the cyclone in her state at Rs 20,000 crore. In a press conference on May 29, however, Mamata said she had neither asked for any help from the Center nor expected any help from it. Odisha is known to effectively deal with natural calamities and bounce back with minimal loss of life. After facing more than half a dozen severe to very severe cyclones between 1999 and 2021, the state still remains prepared for one. This time too, the administration evacuated 700,000 people from coastal and low-lying areas in the path of the cyclone. About 150 villages were stranded by a tide of more than 15 feet and thousands of kuccha the houses were damaged. However, no deaths have been reported in these areas. Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra told INDIA TODAY that the state government will carry out post-cyclone reconstruction work using 50 percent of the Rs 600 crore available under the National Disaster Relief Fund. [The other] 50 percent of this amount is used to fight Covid. Now with the assurance of Rs 500 crore from the Center I think there will be enough [funds] for us, said Mohapatra. Elaborating on the relief work, he said: The power grid suffered significant damage, but since we have deployed men and equipment, such as transformers, power poles and wires, to destruction sites in the beforehand, electricity could be restored to 77%. of consumers within 24 hours and 80 percent within 48 hours. This was possible because the administration had deployed 10,000 workers and sent 25,000 power poles, 3,000 km of power cables and transformers for quick relief work. This aside, 600 generators were mobilized to provide drinking water in the affected areas. About 600 teams have been formed to deal with drinking water problems resulting from the flooding of areas. Teams were also deployed on roads cleared of uprooted trees. Covid hospitals in affected areas received emergency power, which helped restore power quickly after the cyclone. Pregnant mothers who planned to give birth around the expected date of the cyclone or 15 days later have been transferred to hospital to avoid last-minute emergencies. About 2,500 women, awaiting delivery, were admitted two days before the cyclone. About 750 babies were born in Odisha during the cyclone, Mohapatra said. Read India Today magazine by downloading the latest issue: https://www.indiatoday.com/emag

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos