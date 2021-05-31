Trump-Loyalist-Funded Pac Targets 10 Republicans Who Vote To Impeach Him | Donald trump





The 10 Republican House representatives who voted to impeach Donald Trump are all targeted by a new, well-funded political group largely funded by supporters of the former president.

America Strong Pac has launched a website that features the 10 Republican rebels, whose vote angered Trump and his legion of followers who still hold immense power in the party despite his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.

Remove all 10 suitors, the group’s website says.

All 10 Republicans joined Democrats in approving an article of impeachment against Trump, accusing the president of inciting an insurgency for his actions around the Jan.6 storming of Capitol Hill by a crowd of his supporters. Trump was later acquitted in a Senate trial.

The news is the latest salvo in an ongoing fight within the Republican Party as it seeks to accept Trump’s ouster. Trumps’ grip on the party remains firm and there is a lot of outright hostility towards the few senior politicians who criticize him or vote against his will.

America Strongs ‘treasurer is Jack Mantua, who was the executive director of the strategic coalitions’ Trump campaigns, and Bill White, a Georgian businessman and prolific Trump fundraiser, helped align potential donors for the organization. , according to the Axios news site.

One particular target of the group is Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who was ousted from her leadership position in the House after criticizing Trump’s actions around the Jan.6 attack in which five people died.

Cheney has said keeping Trump out of office in the future is one of her main goals, but she now faces several main Republican opponents for her seat. White told Axios that America Strong would monitor her continuously going forward with the goal of ridding her of the party.

Liz Cheney betrayed us, said a short 30-second video ad on the website.

