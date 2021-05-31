Prime Minister Imran launches Pakistan’s first green Eurobond – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday officially launched Pakistan’s first green Eurobond by the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) at a ceremony in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister who was the main guest began his speech by congratulating the authority on this feat. He also welcomed the progress made on the Mohmand and Bhasha dams.

“Unfortunately, one of Pakistan’s biggest weaknesses is the implementation of projects. In my government, I also see that some things are lagging behind when it comes to implementation.”

Prime Minister Imran lamented that Pakistan’s potential was not used. “When Shaukat Tarin and I grew up in Pakistan, the country had a different status in the world. Our economy at one point was in fourth place in all of Asia.”

We were moving fast and a lot of that was due to the Planning Commission, he said. “Long-term planning was underway […] they were thinking of future generations. And that’s what lays the foundation for a great nation.

“A nation cannot progress if you plan from one election to the next.” He said there was a need to invest in the country’s children and to think about where the country is heading.

“When I came back from playing cricket in India, even in the 80s, I felt like I came from a poor country to a rich country. There was such a contrast between India and Pakistan.”

He said that after 1985 India had started to make rapid progress, adding that Bangladesh had also managed to make progress by implementing long-term planning.

The prime minister said the government plans to build 10 dams over the next 10 years with the aim of producing clean energy. “Pakistan is vulnerable to climate change and we need to think about our future generations.”

Commenting on the government’s 10 billion tree tsunami program, Prime Minister Imran said that one billion trees have been planted since 2018. “Nurseries have been established and we hope we will reach our target by this time. 2023, “he said. have an impact on people’s livelihoods and on tourism.

He said the government was also introducing a basic curriculum for the education system to bring social cohesion. “We are also bringing the madrassahs into the mainstream,” he said.

He concluded his speech by declaring that the government is focused on wealth creation and industrialization.

Last week, Wapda launched its first green Eurobond, called Indus Bond, for 10 years to raise $ 500 million at a competitive price of around 7.5 percent interest rate.

The bond’s launch attracted a number of international investors, who offered Wapda investments worth $ 3 billion six times more than their need through the Indus bond.

This type of will shows the belief and confidence of international investors in Wapda in particular and in Pakistan in general, the president of the authorities, retired Lieutenant General Muzammil Hussain, told Dawn. This is unprecedented, because I have never seen such a favorable and sympathetic response for Wapda.

Of the nearly $ 2.2 billion that Wapda needs over five years ($ 1.1 billion the first two years), it initially raises $ 500 million through the Indus bond. The number of bonds will be gradually increased according to the financial needs of the projects to be financed from the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

