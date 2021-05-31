“ Some things can be true even if Donald Trump said them ”





This week, Liberal Media Scream features a great critic of the Trump years, the ABC’s Jonathan Karl, who finally said out loud what supporters of President Trump already knew: White House news outlets had such contempt for the president that they rejected everything he said.

© Alex Brandon / AP Former President Donald Trump spoke in March 2020 about the coronavirus, calling it the Chinese virus. “The media have called it a marginal theory but are now embracing it.

Or, in Karls’ words, some things can be true even though Donald Trump has said them.

Karl on Sunday this week reluctantly admitted that Trump may have been right to point to a lab in Wuhan, China as the source of COVID-19. He blamed Trump, not reporters, for ignoring the lab as a source because of the way Trump used racist terms to describe the virus.

During the roundtable segment on Sunday this week, after host Martha Raddatz suggested some people had an egg on their face for being so dismissive of the possibility that the COVID-19 virus had come out of a laboratory in China, Karl said:

Yeah, I think a lot of people have an egg in their face. This is an idea that was first put forward by Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State Donald Trump. And look, some things can be true even though Donald Trump has said them. And there was – because Trump was saying so many other things that were just out of hand, and because he was making, you know, a downright racist call about the kung flu and the Chinese virus, his notion that he had argued that it might have, or he said categorically that it came from this lab, was widely dismissed, but in fact there is a real reason – we don’t know, by the way, we still don’t know, we don’t know absolutely not, but now serious people say it needs serious investigation.

Center for Media Research Vice President Brent Baker explains our weekly pick: Karl said out loud what everyone already assumed: So many members of the Washington press had such contempt for President Trump that they rejected everything he said that they could qualify in their minds as faulty grounds. So, journalists proudly rationalized by putting their biases first. But it means the media have failed in their fundamental duty to inform the public about the best information available about the source of a pandemic that has killed 3.5 million people worldwide.

Note: FIVE out of FIVE cries.

Tags: Washington Secrets, Donald Trump, ABC This Week, Coronavirus, China, Wuhan Laboratory

Original author: Paul Bedard

Place of Origin: Liberal Media Shouts: ‘Some Things May Be True Even If Donald Trump Said Them’

