Turkey forcibly ‘repatriates’ President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s nephew of enemy Fethullah Gulen, report says





Since 2016, Turkey has arrested thousands of people for alleged links to Fethullah Gulen (file). Istanbul: Turkish spies have arrested and repatriated the nephew of an enemy of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who Turkey said ordered a failed coup in 2016, state media reported on Monday. Ankara accuses US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen of organizing the overthrow attempt that left hundreds dead and thousands more injured. Since 2016, Turkey has arrested tens of thousands of people suspected of having links to Gulen. Turkish State News Agency Anatolia reported that Selahaddin Gulen was brought back to Turkey by agents from the country’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT), citing anonymous security sources, but did not say in which country he was arrested. The agency released a photo of the suspect handcuffed with a Turkish flag on either side of him, but did not say whether the operation took place in accordance with the country in which he was captured. Selahaddin Gulen is accused of belonging to the “terrorist organization FETO”, the description used by Ankara for Fethullah Gulen’s movement. The preacher, who lives in Pennsylvania, insists he is the head of a peaceful network of charities and businesses, and denies any connection to the 2016 coup offer. But President Erdogan, who was once allied with Gülen, today describes the preacher as the leader of a “terrorist” group that seeks to infiltrate and overthrow the Turkish government. Since the failed coup, Turkey has “repatriated” dozens of people accused of belonging to Gülen’s network, particularly in the Balkans and Africa. The kidnapping of six Turkish nationals in Kosovo by MIT agents in 2018 sparked a political crisis in the Balkan country, leading to the sacking of its interior minister and intelligence chief. Raids continue against suspected members of Gulen, with almost daily police operations to arrest suspects across the country. Since 2016, more than 140,000 public sector workers, including teachers and judges, have also been dismissed or suspended due to alleged links to Mr Gulen. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

