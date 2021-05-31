Why are protesters in Ethiopia and Mali waving Russian flags?

On Sunday, more than 10,000 people gathered in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, to denounce the interference of the United States of America in the affairs of the country.

Last week, Washington announced sanctions against several Ethiopian and Eritrean officials over the conflict in the Tigray region.

Protesters also carried banners bearing photos of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping as they chanted the aggression of the Americas.

The part where protesters in Ethiopia mention is China is notable because Beijing is a major player in the Ethiopian economy, providing loans and building special economic zones. They see China as an alternative, says Ovigwe Eguegu, a political analyst based in Abuja, Nigeria.

China is Ethiopia’s largest bilateral lender.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has courted Washington’s wrath since the rejection of a US negotiated Nile Dam deal and recently the Tigray War.

Enter Moscow

It was the second time in three days that Russia, which had had a limited role in Africa until its 2017 intervention in the Central African Republic, received favorable sentiments at a political rally in Africa.

On Thursday, protesters in a pro-army march in Bamako, capital of Malis, waved Russian flags as they showed their support for Colonel Assimi Goita, who declared himself president after sacking the transition leader Bah Ndaw.

They also held up placards denouncing the former French colonial ruler, who maintains a significant military presence in the Sahel country plagued by coups and a militant insurgency.

There is a historical dimension to France’s detestation in Mali and pretty much all of West Africa, Eguegu said.

“It starts from what people see as a stifling role played by France in the CFA franc.”

Public sentiment towards France has been hostile, especially in the Sahel, which President Emmanuel Macron has repeatedly blamed on regional leaders.

But the demonstrators also understand that Colonel Goita [Mali junta leader] lack of critical international support he needs to retain power and cannot count on ECOWAS or Paris for his support. That’s why Russia is coming in, Eguegu said.

French and Russian disinformation wars

The demonstration in Bamako was just the latest manifestation of a fierce struggle for influence in Central and West Africa between the two powers.

In December 2020, Facebook said it had deleted more than 500 Facebook and Instagram accounts, pages and groups from Russia and France targeting 13 African countries, including Mali.

The other countries were the Central African Republic, Tunisia, Libya, Niger, Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso.

Facebook said at the time that French disinformation accounts had ties to the military.

They would create deceptive content targeting elections and military operations and distribute it through social media.

Moscow, encouraged by its success and goodwill in the Central African Republic, sought to further undermine France’s already waning influence in West Africa.

Goita playing the Russians

In 2018, Russia sent military advisers and mercenaries to Bangui to train CAR soldiers and protect senior government officials.

Russian forces, UN peacekeepers and the weak Central African army are preventing President Faustin-Archange Touadera’s government from being overthrown by armed groups.

Events have shaken Paris, which is worried about its decreasing influence in the ailing country.

But Eguegu says the Malis junta is also opportunistic.

The Malians understand that the Russians and the French are rivals in the region. Malians see this and want to capitalize on this rivalry and want to draw Russia into the mix in order to use his influence to ensure that Goita has that international clout he so desperately needs to carry out his agenda.