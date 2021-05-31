Politics
Why are protesters in Ethiopia and Mali waving Russian flags?
On Sunday, more than 10,000 people gathered in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, to denounce the interference of the United States of America in the affairs of the country.
Last week, Washington announced sanctions against several Ethiopian and Eritrean officials over the conflict in the Tigray region.
Protesters also carried banners bearing photos of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping as they chanted the aggression of the Americas.
The part where protesters in Ethiopia mention is China is notable because Beijing is a major player in the Ethiopian economy, providing loans and building special economic zones. They see China as an alternative, says Ovigwe Eguegu, a political analyst based in Abuja, Nigeria.
China is Ethiopia’s largest bilateral lender.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has courted Washington’s wrath since the rejection of a US negotiated Nile Dam deal and recently the Tigray War.
Enter Moscow
It was the second time in three days that Russia, which had had a limited role in Africa until its 2017 intervention in the Central African Republic, received favorable sentiments at a political rally in Africa.
On Thursday, protesters in a pro-army march in Bamako, capital of Malis, waved Russian flags as they showed their support for Colonel Assimi Goita, who declared himself president after sacking the transition leader Bah Ndaw.
They also held up placards denouncing the former French colonial ruler, who maintains a significant military presence in the Sahel country plagued by coups and a militant insurgency.
There is a historical dimension to France’s detestation in Mali and pretty much all of West Africa, Eguegu said.
“It starts from what people see as a stifling role played by France in the CFA franc.”
Public sentiment towards France has been hostile, especially in the Sahel, which President Emmanuel Macron has repeatedly blamed on regional leaders.
But the demonstrators also understand that Colonel Goita [Mali junta leader] lack of critical international support he needs to retain power and cannot count on ECOWAS or Paris for his support. That’s why Russia is coming in, Eguegu said.
French and Russian disinformation wars
The demonstration in Bamako was just the latest manifestation of a fierce struggle for influence in Central and West Africa between the two powers.
In December 2020, Facebook said it had deleted more than 500 Facebook and Instagram accounts, pages and groups from Russia and France targeting 13 African countries, including Mali.
The other countries were the Central African Republic, Tunisia, Libya, Niger, Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso.
Facebook said at the time that French disinformation accounts had ties to the military.
They would create deceptive content targeting elections and military operations and distribute it through social media.
Moscow, encouraged by its success and goodwill in the Central African Republic, sought to further undermine France’s already waning influence in West Africa.
Goita playing the Russians
In 2018, Russia sent military advisers and mercenaries to Bangui to train CAR soldiers and protect senior government officials.
Russian forces, UN peacekeepers and the weak Central African army are preventing President Faustin-Archange Touadera’s government from being overthrown by armed groups.
Events have shaken Paris, which is worried about its decreasing influence in the ailing country.
But Eguegu says the Malis junta is also opportunistic.
The Malians understand that the Russians and the French are rivals in the region. Malians see this and want to capitalize on this rivalry and want to draw Russia into the mix in order to use his influence to ensure that Goita has that international clout he so desperately needs to carry out his agenda.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]