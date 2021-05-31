On the American right, Trumpism still reigns | Donald trump





Using a racist bombshell to distinguish vulnerable immigrants.

Clearly losing an election and repeatedly lying that it was rigged.

Having links to an insurgency that interrupted the Americas long history of peaceful transitions of power.

One would think that such questions would distance people from a political leader.

But no, not when we’re dealing with former President Donald Trump.

Even after being removed from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, Trump remains popular among Republicans – voters who identify as having views on the right of the political spectrum.

Equally essential to understanding the current dysfunction of U.S. politics when critical critical infrastructure legislation and immigration reform stall while major parties cannot agree on anything is how many people on the left buried their heads in the sand, so to speak, after Trump was elected in 2016.

Many expressed their disdain for him by exclaiming passionately not my president. Others have expressed disgust by refusing to say Trump’s name, as if it matters to his administration that someone say 45 instead of President Trump.

The reality is you could turn off the television when Trump appeared, but you couldn’t turn away from the very real political divisions, inequalities, and anxieties that came to determine the American experience.

And that’s what we’re stuck in, even after Trump leaves the Oval Office, a country of crippling economic inequalities, a crumbling healthcare system, and periodic and devastating natural disasters that burn our forests and inundate our farms.

All of this shows why Trump was and remains the engine of American policy.

The reason for this is that it channels people’s fears while evoking hatred of detractors, which in so doing makes American economic, political and social reality easy to digest.

Think about it.

For some, Trump is a savior.

For others, he’s a traitor.

Many have made it the target of their wrath as decades of market deregulation have allowed an oligarchy of Wall Street financial speculators and billionaire CEOs to rule our nation’s politics.

Meanwhile, Trump supporters endlessly defend him, seeing the mass protests against police brutality and racism after the murder of George Floyd, a black man, last year, a reason to support the police without any doubt.

This panoramic view of the current political scene puts into perspective a recent controversy, when Liz Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President George W. Bush, Dick Cheney, was dismissed from her career. leadership position within the Republican Party.

Quite simply, she lost because she doesn’t support Trump.

His replacement, Elise Stefanik, has a more moderate voting record than Cheneys.

It didn’t matter as Stefanik publicly and categorically made his support for Trump known, while Cheney, on the contrary, vowed to do everything in his power to prevent the former president from returning to the White House.

A few other members of the Republican Party followed suit.

For example, we have Representative Adam Kinzinger, who also staked his claim by challenging Trump. There is also Ben Sasse, one of the two senators from the state of Nebraskas, who also wanted to condemn the former president.

These seemingly principled politicians made it their mission to denounce Trump and the divisions he created to save the nation.

But here’s the catch, these few politicians are alone, screaming into the void.

The reason for their political isolation is that they don’t talk about people’s anxieties like Trump does.

Let’s be clear, Trump did nothing to address the causes of American anxiety when he was in power.

In fact, if there is a genius in his madness, it is in Trump and his administrations the way of stoking the flames that has heightened his rise around some burning issues.

Take a look there. His flagship bill was a package of tax cuts. While revenues improved slightly, companies really cashed in, spending their increased profits on share buybacks and executive bonuses.

Economic inequalities, on the contrary, have worsened.

When it comes to immigration, Trump promised a wall between Mexico and the United States that has never been built. His demand that the US neighbor to the south pay for it, too, was brilliant in simplistically blaming a country for the continent’s migration disaster.

The border crisis in the United States has had many elements that have lasted for decades.

For starters, no immigration reform laws have been passed since 1965. This, since NAFTA in the early 1990s drove rural Mexicans by the millions from the countryside to the United States because they could not. not compete with subsidized agricultural exports from the United States.

Yet such subtleties were not 45’s concern.

What mattered was making immigrants scapegoats for many of the ailments of the Americas.

Decades of stagnant wages? Blame the immigrants for bringing them down.

Fear of crime? Blame immigrants, who had no choice when fleeing poverty and violence, for breaking the law when crossing the border without permission.

Concerns about the demographic evolution of the country? Blame the immigrants, most of whom are darker than the average Euro-American citizen.

Immigration has become the rhetorical linchpin of today’s political culture in the Americas, working to favor the right against the left.

Specifically, Trump has succeeded in putting a hyper-nationalist approach to immigration law enforcement at the center of the Republican Party, in effect turning the issue into a stick for beating Democrats at will. This remains the case, especially as networks like Fox News continue to feature segments like Bidens Border Crisis to call on the Democrat for failing to curb the waves of newcomers reaching the southern border.

Meanwhile, Biden and others in his administration appear weak, inarticulate and lost in the face of the ongoing border crisis.

Trump can teach us something here, as unsavory as the idea may sound.

In particular, Trump did not settle immigration but spoke about it in a way that made American politics easier. Until Team Biden does the same, finding a way to relabel or recalculate immigration to defuse the situation, Trump or someone like him will have enough political capital to work with to move forward. .

