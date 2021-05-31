Benidorm bar gives Boris Johnson free honeymoon if Spain ‘goes green’ to boost resort

Benidorm bar made a personal appeal to the Prime Minister (
Picture:
Facebook)
Mr Johnson and Carrie are currently on a mini-moon on the UK coast, but are planning a longer trip next year, it has been reported – which means a trip to Benidorm for the Eton-trained Tory leader cannot be completely excluded.
Currently, Spain is on the UK’s orange list, forcing travelers returning from vacation there to pay for tests and self-isolate for ten days.
Last week, the country opened its doors to British holidaymakers and did not even require coronavirus tests to be carried out before arrival, despite travel restrictions remaining in place in the other direction.
This decision has led airlines to offer additional flights to meet expected demand.
According to data from aeronautical analysts at Cirium, a total of 1,841 flights were scheduled to Orange List countries, France, Spain, Italy and Greece during the last two weeks of May.
It is not known if the Prime Minister and his wife will accept the invitation
A week of fries awaits the happy couple (
Picture:
Facebook)
This total represents an increase of 300% over the previous fortnight and follows the lifting of the ban on non-essential travel abroad.
Although there has been a big increase in terms of the number of travelers, the beaches at some of Spain’s most popular resorts are far from their bustling peaks.
A video shared by Aromas British Beach Cafe in Benidorm showed the waterfront on Saturday morning.
As much as the sun worshipers who are out there are a sight to sore eyes after months of lockdown, they are scattered across the sand in a socially distant way that is a far cry from the resorts that typically lift the summer months. .
If Spain were added to the list of green travelers, the number of Brits traveling to Malaga, Barcelona and Alicante, as well as other hot spots, would certainly increase significantly.
Some mid-term vacationers have taken the plunge and hopped on flights to places like Benidorm despite being quarantined on the way home.
Benidorm beach is not quite its usual yet
David Stevenson, Harry Tickler and Michael Ordonez soaking up the sun (
Picture:
Gustavo Valiente)
David Stevenson, 31, of Nottingham, and his boyfriend, 21, Harry Tickler, of Chelmsford, Essex, boarded a one-way flight on Thursday.
While sipping cider and Strawberry Daiquris on the waterfront, the guys said they couldn’t be happier enjoying the rays.
David said: It’s amazing to be far away, in the sun, having a drink with your friends.
“I run a business and can work from home. Fortunately, quarantining won’t be a big deal for me.
