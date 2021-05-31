US trade embargo: Cuba and US return to era of confrontation | United States





A demonstration in Havana against the US trade embargo Ismael Francisco / AP

It was already clear that Joe Biden was not going to be Barack Obama when it came to Cuba and that the lifting of sanctions imposed by Donald Trump and the review of the policy of rapprochement under his Democratic predecessor might take time. But no one could have imagined that things could have taken such a turn. Nearly five months after Biden moved into the Oval Office, none of Trump’s 240 steps to toughen the embargo on Cuba have been rescinded. Washington’s criticism of the human rights record in the islands is on the rise, and the new White House administration recently said Havana has not been fully cooperative in the fight against terrorism, and as that such, it remains on the American list of sponsoring states of terrorism to which it was added during the last days of the Trump presidency.

The Cuban government was quick to respond: These accusations are baseless and are being used for political purposes to try to justify the attacks on Cuba, including the inhumane economic, trade and financial embargo our people are suffering from. Among the initial expectations after the victory in the Bidens elections, few remain. Day after day, there is a return to the acrimonious rhetoric of the Trump era and Obamas’ attempts to normalize relations are no longer discussed. For Biden, Cuba is the present and the past.

In recent weeks, the diplomatic war of words between the two nations has escalated. On May 4, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the 51st Conference of the Council of the Americas that Washington would condemn the repression of human rights on the island and defend the human rights of the Cuban people, including the right to freedom of speech and assembly. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodrguez responded a few hours later: if Secretary Blinken cared about the human rights of the Cuban people, he would lift the embargo and the 243 measures adopted by the previous government, which remain in effect today amid Covid19. It would restore consular services and family reunification.

An effective policy towards Cuba requires a realistic mindset that recognizes, once and for all, Washington’s inability to impose its will.

William LeoGrande, American University

Last week, following the hunger strike by artist and dissident activist Luis Manuel Otero Alcntaras and his forcible transfer to a Havana hospital where he spent nearly four weeks in isolation and arrest opposition rapper Maykel Osorbo, acting deputy secretary of the United Nations. The State Department’s Office of Western Hemisphere Affairs, Julie Chung, said the United States rejects the detention of artists for exercising their right to free speech.

The Cuban government cannot silence its critics by violating their human rights, Chung added, calling for the immediate release of Alcntara and Osorbo, both members of the opposition San Isidro movement. On this occasion, Deputy Director General for the United States at the Cubas Foreign Office, Johana Tablada, responded by calling Chungs’ remarks openly demagogic and meddling and accusing the diplomat of pretending to care about human rights while concealing the real objectives of the US government.

The United States does not care about the Cuban people nor does it care about the Cuban citizens that they systematically fund, guide and promote in broad daylight to carry out illegal actions of destabilization and create a false image of Cuba, pretexts with which they are trying to justify its criminal economic embargo policy, Tablada said.

To make matters worse, Washington has singled out Cuba, along with Iran, North Korea, Syria and Venezuela, as a country that does not fully cooperate with US counterterrorism efforts, thus justifying the decision to keep Cuba on the list. sponsoring states of terrorism. , where he was placed by Trump nine days before his departure as the last tee shot intended to hamper any possible future rapprochement with Havana. Slander is both surprising and irritating, just as [Biden administration] applying Donald Trump’s policy, Rodrguez replied.

American scholar William LeoGrande, of the American University based in Washington, noted that Biden supported Obamas’ attempts to restore diplomacy with Cuba when he was vice president and that he had promised in 2020 to adopt. a similar approach. But the first signs from administration officials indicate that there is an internal debate between those who are in favor of a return to Obama’s policies and those who wish to continue with a policy of pressure, while leaving many in place. sanctions imposed by Trump. , Said LeoGrande in a recent book.

In recent months, several members of the House and Senate on both sides of the political divide have presented legislative initiatives, for and against a relaxation of the embargo. Lobbying is intensifying and the position of New Jersey Democratic Senator Bob Menndez is critical, as the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is a hard line in Cuba. Menndez and Republican Senator Marco Rubio, a staunch supporter of Trump’s policy of sanctions against the island, have submitted a proposal that would bar U.S. courts from recognizing a person’s or company’s rights to a trademark that has been confiscated by the Cuban regime. At the same time, the non-profit group Oxfam called on the United States to act quickly to normalize relations with Cuba and to lift the embargo on humanitarian grounds, noting that of the 243 measures adopted by Trump , 55 were applied during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The debate on what Biden should do about Cuba is open in the United States. Various leading think tanks, including the Council for Democracy in the Americas (CDA), the Washington Office on Latin America (WOLA) and the Cuba Study Group (CSG), have called on the new administration to of the question of Cuba a priority and to re-establish Obamas policy of rapprochement and critical engagement. But so far their requests have been met with silence. In the delicate balance of power in Washington, notes LeoGrande, it is possible that internal political advantages can be obtained by maintaining the status quo, although this will not lead to anything positive in terms of foreign policy. An effective policy towards Cuba requires a realistic mentality that recognizes, once and for all, Washington’s inability to impose its will on Cuba. Political leaders should let go of the illusion that sanctions will produce victory and roll up their sleeves to work with a regime they may not approve of, but which won’t go away anytime soon, the researcher says.

The other option is to continue a six-decade lobbying policy that has clearly failed and only serves to fuel the siege mentality of Cuban governments. In the meantime, as always, ordinary Cubans are paying the price.

English version by Rob Train.

