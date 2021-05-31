China’s wolf warriors bristle over Covid’s fault

The collapse of relations between China and Australia sounds like a small detail in the big picture of world affairs. But it is a corner of the canvas that deserves special attention. It provided a first indication of China’s extreme sensitivity to international calls for an investigation into the origins of Covid-19.

The deterioration in relations between Beijing and Canberra has been surprising. In 2014, President Xi Jinping delivered a speech to the Australian parliament welcoming a new trade deal and the “vast ocean of goodwill between Australia and China.” But over the past year, China has imposed tariffs and other measures on Australian wine, food and coal, and Chinese authorities have accused the country of racism and war crimes.

The origins of the dispute may be just as important as how it unfolded. At the end of last year, Chinese diplomats released a list of files 14 grievances against Australia. The criticisms included blocking foreign investment deals and funding “anti-China” research. But one particular grievance stood out.

Looking at the chronology of the disputeIt is evident that the moment China truly escalated things was when Canberra demanded an independent investigation into the origins of Covid-19. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison even called for international experts to be given “weapons inspector-type powers” to conduct their investigation. Chinese Ambassador to Canberra replied by warning that this perceived insult could trigger a boycott of Australian products by Chinese consumers. Within months, the Chinese government itself had taken the initiative by imposing tariffs.

Beijing finally accepted a World Health Organization investigation. But the inspectors were very limited in what they could see. China’s obvious desperation to control the narrative backfired – stoking suspicion from those who believe the country has something to hide.

In fact, a guilty conscience is not the only plausible explanation for Beijing’s response. The larger difficulty is that China’s reaction to any criticism from the outside world appears to be a toxic mix of threats, sharp rhetoric and secrecy. This applies whether the subject is Xinjiang, Taiwan or Covid-19.

This “wolf warrior” style of diplomacy is often counterproductive. But it’s also an inevitable product of a national system that demands sycophancy towards President Xi – and enforces that demand through censorship and repression. It is unrealistic to expect a closed, paranoid system at home to be flexible and open in its engagement with the outside world. A lot of aggressive messages from Chinese diplomats may even be primarily aimed at ordinary citizens or bosses at home. The aim is to show that the Xi government stands up for China.

When it came to investigating Covid-19, the Chinese government was also indirectly protected by Donald Trump. The fact that the former US president was widely seen as a liar – and had a clear political motive to blame China for the pandemic – did so easy to reject all suggestions of a lab leak in Wuhan as another far-right conspiracy theory.

Joe Biden’s more cautious approach is paradoxically more threatening for Beijing because it has more credibility – both at home and abroad. The US president has openly admitted that his intelligence agencies are divided on the theory of laboratory leaks. He can be really afraid of the consequences if the theory is confirmed. Even if the Biden administration tried to limit the fallout from such a conclusion, there would likely be lawsuits in U.S. courts – demanding sweeping reparations from China. The White House’s efforts to maintain a delicate balance between confrontation and cooperation with China would be defeated.

The stakes for China are very high. Over the past year, China has succeeded in changing the narrative on Covid-19. After initially being in shock at being the first to be affected, Beijing was able to highlight China’s success in bringing the disease under control, compared to the high death toll in the west.

The news of the new American investigation suddenly puts Beijing back on track. In the face of this extremely difficult situation, China will need all the friends it can find. But the Xi administration and its Wolf Warrior diplomats have spent the past year alienating potential partners. The latest blow was the European Parliament’s decision to freeze the ratification of a major investment agreement between China and the EU – following Beijing’s imposition of sanctions on EU officials and institutions, which was itself a response to the EU sanctions imposed on Xinjiang.

Relations with India have also deteriorated steadily over the past year. For New Delhi, the turning point was China’s aggression in the Himalayas last year – which resulted in the deaths of troops on both sides. Senior Indian analysts believe the pressure Beijing was feeling on Covid-19 in the summer of 2020 may have been a background factor in the decision to escalate tensions.

There is a clear risk that if China feels newly cornered on Covid-19, it will respond again with aggression – or with seeking some kind of international diversion. The will to understand how the pandemic started is inevitable and necessary. It is also dangerous.

