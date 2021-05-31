Turkish Foreign Minister in Athens amid tense atmosphere





The Turkish Foreign Minister will be in Athens on Monday to meet the Greek Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister, having annoyed her upon his arrival in the country the day before by his Muslim minority in Have described Thrace as “Turkish”. Mevlut Cavusoglu met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias to continue the dialogue following a diplomatic crisis last year linked to a Turkish gas search mission in the Eastern Mediterranean. The crisis worsened last August with the dispatch of a seismic survey vessel to the disputed areas, notably near the Greek island of Kastellorizo, near the Turkish coast. Davutoglu had previously made it clear that the purpose of his visit was to hold a bilateral meeting between Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on June 14 in Brussels to prepare for the NATO summit. However, he upset Athens on Sunday when he died of the Muslim minority by designating the region of Thrace as “Turkish” as soon as he was in Alexandroupolis in northeast Greece near the Turkish border. “I am in Greece for members of the Turkish minority to meet with Western Thrace and discuss our bilateral relations,” Cavusoglu wrote in a tweet after landing at Alexandroupolis airport. In Thrace, avuolu attended a school, then a village, then the Turkish consulate, where he met representatives of the Muslim minority. In another tweet, he wrote: “I have confirmed that we are the Turkish minority to always stand firmly by their side in their struggle for their rights, and I reaffirmed our strong support. “ In response to these statements, the Greek Foreign Ministry said in a statement that “the Muslim minority in Thrace comprises approximately 120,000 Greeks. “She added that” Turkey’s constant attempts to falsify this fact as well as the accusations, will not die to protect the rights of these citizens or to represent discrimination, baseless and completely rejected. “ She added that “Greece wants to improve its relations with Turkey, but respecting international law as a precondition”. The Greek region of Western Thrace has up to 150,000 Muslims, who died after the Treaty of Lausanne in 1923 at the end of the war between Turkey and Greece, which marked the fall of the Ottoman Empire, attained the status of ” minority”. Turkey keeps saying that Greece is dying The rights of this minority, many of whom are of Turkish origin or speak Turkish, are not well protected. Cavusoglu raised the same issue in mid-April during a stormy press conference with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias. The status of the Muslim minority in Thrace is one of the many points of contention between the two countries. Besides Turkish activities in the Eastern Mediterranean and Aegean Sea, there is also a disagreement over how to handle the influx of migrants to its borders and the reconstruction of Hagia Sophia by Ankara last year in a mosque.

