Government announces pension plans for dependents of COVID-19 victims





the Indian government last week announced a series of measures for the dependents of those who have lost their lives due to COVID-19 among other advantages. In addition to family pensions, insurance benefits under the Employees' Deposit Insurance Scheme (EDLI) have been strengthened and liberalized. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said these measures would help alleviate the financial hardship these families are facing. To help these families lead a life of dignity and maintain a good standard of living, for the benefit of the State Employees Insurance Corporation (ESIC) The pension plan for employment-related deaths is extended to those who have died from COVID-19, the PMO said in a statement. Dependent family members of such persons will be entitled to a pension equivalent to 90 per cent of the average daily wage received by the worker in accordance with the standards in force. This benefit will be available retrospectively from March 24 of last year and for all such cases until March 24, 2022. The maximum insurance benefit amount has been increased from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 7 lakh, and the provision of a minimum insurance benefit of Rs 2.5 lakh has been reinstated and will apply retrospectively from the 15th. February 2020 for the next three years. To benefit families of contract and casual workers, the condition of continuous employment in a single establishment has been liberalized, with the benefit being made available to families even of employees who may have changed jobs in the last 12 months. preceding his death, he said. Detailed guidelines for these programs are published by the Ministry of Labor and Employment, the PMO added. In a tweet, Modi said: "Family pension under ESIC and EPFO ​​- Employee deposit insurance scheme will provide financial cushion for families who have lost their salaried member due to COVID -19. The Indian government stands in solidarity with them. families. " A senior labor ministry official said that under the ESIC scheme for families of insured persons (IPs) who died due to COVID-19, the beneficiary will receive a pension subject to two conditions. "First, the PI must have been registered on the ESIC online portal at least three months prior to the diagnosis of COVID disease causing death. Second, the PI must have been employed for a salary and contributions of at least 78 days must have been paid or payable under the deceased IP during a period of one year immediately preceding the diagnosis of the COVID-19 disease causing death, "the official said. The program will be in effect for a two-year period starting March 24, 2020. On the EDLI scheme, the official said the actuary estimated that eligible family members would receive an additional benefit of Rs 2,185 crore from the EDLI fund over the next three years. The number of death claims under the scheme has been estimated at around 50,000 families per year, with an increase in claims taking into account the estimated death of around 10,000 workers, which could occur due to COVID-19, the official added.

