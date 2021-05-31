Is Boris Johnson Broken, Or Just Really Snoep? – News 2oceansvibe

[imagesource: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor]

One thing we know, with absolute certainty, is that Boris Johnson intentionally keeps this mop on his head in an unruly state.

Her disheveled appearance and complete lack of preparation before opening her mouth is part of her apparent appeal, which I don’t see.

BoJo’s financial situation is a bit more murky than his penchant for horrible hairstyles, and there has been a lot of talk about the British Prime Minister struggling to pay his bills.

According to a number of reports, compiled by Business intern, it is said that he is using Conservative Party funds to pay:

The renovation of his Downing Street residence

Caribbean vacation with his fiancée [now wife] Carrie Symonds

Hischild’s nanny

His own personal trainer

27,000 takeaways

If conservative funds run out, Boris may be able to get some advice from Health Minister Zweli Mkhize explains how to properly facilitate looting of public funds.

Her financial problems are believed to have stemmed from a drop in income since taking over from Theresa May, as well as child support payments to her “unknown number” of offspring.

Yes indeed – there is uncertainty about the exact number of children he has, with a number between five and seven.

There are also allegations that his divorce from his second wife, Marina Wheeler, hit him hard financially.

On the other side of the argument, there are those who say Boris is not broke, he is just really Candy.

South African English Dictionary defines Candy like “stingy, stingy, nasty”, just to keep us on the same page.

Boris’ biographer Sonia Purnell says he will find every possible excuse to avoid opening his wallet:

“It’s a game he’s always played… I mean what does he spend his money on?” It’s certainly not to buy drinks from people in the pub.

“He never did that. The whole time I was in Brussels… you would go to the bar and he would drink other people’s drinks and would never buy drinks. I mean never.

Purnell is not alone, one of the PM’s associates said everyone was warned never to lend him money because you would never get it back.

Some have gone so far as to call him “almost comically tight” with his money:

Going out for the first time with his second wife, he claims to have taken her to a Hare Krishna meeting in order to avoid paying for lunch, which he told the Evening Standard in 2008 that she would not. had “never forgiven” for … Insiders say Johnson’s notoriously scruffy appearance was also partly due to his reluctance to spend money on clothes.

Indeed, his mayor’s outfits, which were often an odd combination of a faded gray jacket and town caps, were, according to a former colleague, in part lifted by Johnson of Transport for London’s lost and found office.

One person relates that while he was both mayor of London and columnist for The Telegraph (pulling a total of 275,000 a year from that gig alone), he asked a reporter to pay for his 3 sandwiches while they were waiting together in a queue. .

Interns at The Spectator, where he once worked, say he never reimbursed them for coffee tours.

This is all laughable, until you consider that his financial problems (or his love for money) could make him a security risk, given what he knows and who would pay a lot of money for. this information.

[source:businsider]