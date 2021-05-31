Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan’s World Domination | Taiwan News





Global map of Taiwan. (Twitter image)

Global map of Taiwan. (Twitter image) TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As the backlash against professional wrestler John Cena’s apology to China continued over the weekend, a map of Taiwan surfaced on social media showing the country claiming all populated land formations in the planet. In response to an outcry from Chinese netizens for calling Taiwan a country, Cena posted a video on Weibo on May 25 in which he apologized profusely, saying he was “very sorry for my mistake” and underlined: ” I really like and have a lot of respect for China and the Chinese people. ”Far from having the desired effect, Chinese netizens felt that it had two faces to appealing to the public in both markets, while the politicians and experts in the United States have criticized the wrestler for his wireless bow. Throughout the week, the hashtag #TaiwanIsACounty was a hot topic on Twitter. Among the most popular memes created under the hashtag were those that merged Cena’s face with that of Chinese President Xi Jinping () or Mao Zedong () and changed his name to “John Xina” and his “you don’t. can’t see me “mocking” You can’t see me Xi. “ “You can’t give me Xi.”#JohnCena #JohnXina pic.twitter.com/AgFzC1TNQx – Jason Kemp (@jasonkemp) May 26, 2021 Others have posted mock cards to poke fun at Beijing’s obsession with claiming territory outside of its actual boundaries. Toronto Sun columnist Brian Lilley published a map of China titled “Western Taiwan,” which he liked simply because it was guaranteed to “fuck the dictators in Beijing.” And his name was John Xina pic.twitter.com/DIsNQbUP56 – Freya Fox DOGE below 0.1 (@freyafoxtv) May 31, 2021 Another creative map that has surfaced has taken the map of “Western Taiwan” a step further by portraying the entire world as part of Taiwan. Australia is represented as “southern Taiwan”, Siberia as “northern Taiwan” and South America as “really eastern Taiwan”. I’ve never seen this map before, but I like the idea of ​​referring to China as western Taiwan just because it will piss off the dictators in Beijing.

No one should be happy that a billion people live under this repressive regime. A free China should be a Western goal and value. pic.twitter.com/JToQPsYeMe – Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) May 28, 2021 Stereotypes are used to represent much of the rest of the world, with Europe labeled “Pizza Taiwan”, Africa labeled “Hot Taiwan”, and Canada and Greenland labeled “Cold Taiwan”. It separately lists Svalbard, Norway as “Also Taiwan”, and last but not least, the United States is classified as “Gun Taiwan”.







